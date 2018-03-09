FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland tonight confirmed that their 10-year relationship with Irish businessman Denis O’Brien has come to an end.

O’Brien has long been involved with the association, helping to fund the contracts of the current management team, Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane, in addition to previous national team boss Giovanni Trapattoni and assistant Marco Tardelli, who took charge in 2008.

Speaking to Off the Ball, FAI CEO John Delaney confirmed that the news has had no impact on O’Neill’s recent contract negotiations.

“Over the last ten years [O'Brien] has given funding of almost €10m,” Delaney added.

“We always knew it was going to come to an end. At this particular juncture we are strong enough to stand on our own two feet.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!