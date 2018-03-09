  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points

In the other games, Tottenham look to bounce back from the their Champions League exit while Man City are away to struggling Stoke.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Mar 2018, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,664 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3894641
Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic and Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic and Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah.
Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic and Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

1. Battle for runners-up spot at Old Trafford

FOR MANY YEARS, it was the Premier League fixture that made even neutral fans sit up and pay attention. But in recent times, Manchester United v Liverpool has been severely lacking in entertainment value.

The last four meetings in all competitions between these old rivals have ended in draws â€” 0-0, 1-1, 0-0 and 1-1. United boss Jose Mourinho can take a significant amount of blame for sapping the life from one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season, although he pointed the finger at opposite number Jurgen Klopp for playing too negatively after a drab affair at Anfield back in October.

Old Trafford hosts two clubs vying for second place behind champions-elect Manchester City at lunch-time on Saturday, when the leagueâ€™s joint-top scorer Mohamed Salah will be the player Liverpool once again look to for goals. Contrastingly, Alexis Sanchez has been extremely disappointing since his January move from Arsenal, but this would be the ideal occasion to show United fans what he is capable of.

2. The Bridge hosts London derby

In the Saturday evening kick-off, relegation-threatened Crystal Palace make the short trip across London to Stamford Bridge knowing defeat would be another step towards Championship football.

Both clubs come into the match on the back of losses. Blues boss Antonio Conte was roundly-criticised for his ultra-conservative tactics as Man City overcame them in a one-sided 1-0 win. United had also got the better of Chelsea the previous week and they currently sit outside the top four.Â With the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Barcelona coming up on Wednesday, the Italian coach may opt to put out a weakened team against the Eagles, however.

Crippled by injuries, Roy Hodgson is short on bodies and although they put in a spirited display before Nemanja Maticâ€™s last-gasp strike to claim victory for United on Monday, 18th-place Palace are on a six-game winless streak.

3. Spurs must put Euro ellimination to one side

They may have looked the better team against Juventus over two legs, but that will be little consolation as Tottenhamâ€™s bid to reach the latter stages of the Champions League has been ended for another year.

Labelled bottlers in some quarters despite going out to a club that has contested two of the last three finals, manager Mauricio Pochettino and his players will have to pick themselves up after this latest disappointment as itâ€™s back to the bread and butter of the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Source: Getty Images

Finishing in the top four and challenging for the FA Cup is the minimum requirement now but, even with that, they may struggle to keep the squad intact this summer when you consider this latest setback and their wage structure.

Up in 12th, Bournemouth are looking to edge that bit closer to the magic 40 points and Eddie Howe could recall former Spurs favourite Jermain Defoe as the veteran striker has returned from injury.

4. Hornets have had Arsenalâ€™s number of late

There was some respite for Arsene Wenger on Thursday night as he watched his team claim a 2-0 Europa League first leg win over Milan at the San Siro. However, itâ€™s about time they got back to winning ways in the league after going down to Brighton, Man City and Tottenham over the past month.

That said, the Gunners are unlikely to have it easy on Sunday. The Emirates has been a happy hunting ground for Watford in recent times, and the Hornets also sealed a 2-1 victory when the sides met at Vicarage Road back in October â€” Tom Cleverley scoring the decisive goal in injury-time.

Marco Silva was in charge back then, but he has since departed to be replaced by Spaniard Javi Gracia. The ex-Malaga and Rubin Kazan boss has produced ten points from a possible 15 in the league since arriving in January to take the club up to ninth.

5. The Man City juggernaut rolls on

Situated at opposite ends of the table, Stoke City and runaway leaders Man City contest the Monday night game in the Potteries.

While Pep Guardiolaâ€™s star-studded side eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a 2-1 loss to Basel in midweek, Paul Lambertâ€™s men have had three draws on the bounce and sit two points from safety at present.

16 points separate City and their nearest challenges, Man United, and there is no way they are going to let that slip at this stage. Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho are in line to return from their respective injuries, while French full-back Benjamin Mendy is back training after a six-month lay-off but this game is likely to come too soon for him.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Nominees for FAI International Awards revealed with Jimmy Magee recipient of 2018 Merit Award

Chris Hughton wins his first Premier League Manager of the Month award

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Sleepless Wenger reveals support from old enemy Fergie
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâ€™s funeral
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
IRELAND
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees
Government considering the roll-out of free contraception
SCOTLAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
JUVENTUS
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
Two quick-fire goals from Juventus send Spurs out of the Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie