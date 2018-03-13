  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
United could pip City to midfield target Fred - Shakhtar CEO

The 25-year-old was presumed to be on his way to the Etihad next season.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 9:16 PM
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

SHAKHTAR DONETSK STAR Fred will move to one of the two Manchester clubs, according to the Ukrainian outfit’s CEO Sergei Palkin.

It had long been assumed the 25-year-old midfielder would join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this summer, but Palkin today claimed that crosstown rivals United, too, are in the hunt.

The former Internacional man faced City twice in the Champions League group stages this season, and scored the winner – a stunning free-kick in off the bar – in Shakhtar’s last 16 first leg win over Roma.

“Fred is ready to play in the strongest league,” Palkin said. “He is not only a very good player but also a very good professional. I would like him to have one more year in our team, but he is ready for a stronger league.

Fred will leave in July. If he does not go to Manchester City, he will go to Manchester United.

The six-time capped Brazil international has previously served a doping suspension after he tested positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide at the 2015 Copa America. His ban was eventually served between March and July of last year.

‘It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity’ – Kompany eyes title win against Man United

