  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems

AC Milan lost again today.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 9:58 PM
19 hours ago 4,861 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3768856

AC MILAN HEAD coach Gennaro Gattuso has rejected suggestions he could quit, claiming he is the least of the club’s problems after the team suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Atalanta.

Gattuso replaced the sacked Vincenzo Montella late last month but has only managed one Serie A victory, a 2-1 win over Bologna, from his four league games in charge.

Last weekend the Rossoneri were surprisingly beaten 3-0 by struggling Verona and they were second best again on Saturday at San Siro, where Bryan Cristante and Josip Ilicic sealed all three points for Atalanta.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, Gattuso insisted walking away after less than a month in charge was not the solution.

“Many things didn’t work, though at the start we had the right approach. Once we went behind, it turned into an uphill struggle,” he said.

“It’s a complicated situation, the fans are protesting and we can’t think of continuing the season like this. But I don’t see people holding back or not trying to give their best. I see people who give their all, but evidently we are fragile.

“Today I am the Milan coach, but I am the least of our problems. It’s not just about fitness levels, but here is also the psychological component. When what we are doing is not enough, we must become a team and to do that we need to make fewer mistakes.

“If I thought that I was the problem, then I would resign immediately. If I thought the players weren’t behind me, I’d resign. But that’s not it.”

Gattuso won both Serie A and the Champions League twice during his time as a Milan player, but the former Italy international feels memories of the club’s great teams of the previous three decades are not helping the current squad.

“We lack determination, hunger and grit,” he said. “I also think we should stop making comparisons with the past. There were different players and a different club.

“We have to focus on the present, a present full of difficulties which we must all find a way out of together.

“When I say we are not a team, I mean it and I can see it. When we run into difficult moments, we cannot react. It’s simply a fact. It’s not the fault of individual players.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Shearer record inspired Kane’s landmark treble against Burnley

The Dub scouting talent for Bayern and running a club of 650 players in Chicago

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnât mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasn’t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
A pulsating Christmas cracker as Arsenal stage comeback to hold Liverpool in dramatic draw
CHELSEA
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Big Sam's rejuvenated Everton keep Chelsea at bay
"Anelka, the league’s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie