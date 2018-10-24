Long-serving Tipperary midfielder brings 13-year senior county football career to an end

George Hannigan in action for Tipperary in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.

EXPERIENCED TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER George Hannigan has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Hannigan made his senior championship debut for Tipperary against Kerry in 2006 and his final appearance came in this summer’s qualifier loss to Mayo in Thurles.

He made 36 senior championship appearances for the county and his decision to call it a day was announced by supporters group ‘Friends of Tipperary Football’.

What a man @hannigan14 you gave a lot to @TippfootballGAA and in that time some great achievements🏆 I just want to say thank you very much pal also it’s been great to get to know you over the years👍🏻 so all the best on your retirement from intercounty football!!💙💛🏐 #Legend pic.twitter.com/cMRWbeCeSU — Kevin Hanly (@kevinhanly32) October 24, 2018 Source: Kevin Hanly /Twitter

During his career Hanningan was part of three National football league triumphs with Tipperary sides when they won Division 3 finals in 2009 and 2017, and the Division 4 decider in 2014.

George Hannigan (right) celebrates league promotion with Tipperary in 2009 with team-mate Brian Fox. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Shannon Rovers club man was a member of the Irish U17 Compromise Rules side in 2005 that faced Australia while in the same year he helped St Flannan’s (Ennis) win the Dr Harty Cup in 2005.

In 2011 Hannigan won a county senior football championship medal as part of the divisional outfit Thomas McDonaghs.

