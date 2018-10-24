This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Long-serving Tipperary midfielder brings 13-year senior county football career to an end

George Hannigan has announced his retirement.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 9:49 PM
55 minutes ago 2,859 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4304269
George Hannigan in action for Tipperary in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
George Hannigan in action for Tipperary in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.
George Hannigan in action for Tipperary in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

EXPERIENCED TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER George Hannigan has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Hannigan made his senior championship debut for Tipperary against Kerry in 2006 and his final appearance came in this summer’s qualifier loss to Mayo in Thurles.

He made 36 senior championship appearances for the county and his decision to call it a day was announced by supporters group ‘Friends of Tipperary Football’.

During his career Hanningan was part of three National football league triumphs with Tipperary sides when they won Division 3 finals in 2009 and 2017, and the Division 4 decider in 2014.

Brian Fox and George Hannigan celebrate George Hannigan (right) celebrates league promotion with Tipperary in 2009 with team-mate Brian Fox. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Shannon Rovers club man was a member of the Irish U17 Compromise Rules side in 2005 that faced Australia while in the same year he helped St Flannan’s (Ennis) win the Dr Harty Cup in 2005.

In 2011 Hannigan won a county senior football championship medal as part of the divisional outfit Thomas McDonaghs.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

