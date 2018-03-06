  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Buffon: 'It will be an uphill battle but it's a fascinating challenge to play at Wembley'

The legendary goalkeeper is relishing tomorrow night’s Champions League task.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 8:45 PM
7 hours ago 3,615 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3889001
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Image: Paolo Bruno
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Image: Paolo Bruno

GIANLUIGI BUFFON HAS warned Tottenham that Juventus are confident of upsetting the odds in the Champions League last 16 second leg tomorrow night.

Tottenham are in a good position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following their dramatic 2-2 draw in the first leg in Italy last month.

Juventus were in control of the tie when Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first nine minutes.

But Harry Kane pulled a goal back and Higuain missed a second penalty, before Christian Eriksen’s equaliser rocked the Italian champions.

Juventus, who have contested two of the past three Champions League finals, face the prospect being eliminated at Wembley unless they can breach Tottenham’s defence.

But Juventus goalkeeper Buffon is confident they will get chances because Mauricio Pochettino’s side generally play an attacking style that might leave them exposed at the back.

“It is a fascinating challenge to play at Wembley, a historic football theatre, and also it is a challenge because we have to try to get through following the first leg, and because we are playing a strong team,” Buffon said.

“It will be an uphill battle but sometimes you can get caught out going downhill so we are up for the challenge.

“Tottenham quite clearly have a lot of great attributes, they have a tried and trusted style of play.

“They like to attack, they can be physical, they are good technically, but their style allows the opposition a few chances, so I think the fans are in for a treat.”

Higuain has been passed fit after missing the last two matches with a ankle problem, but Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is out with a thigh injury.

“Higuain has trained with the team. It’s such a huge game you are going to want to play even if not in tip-top condition,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said.

“We are going to have to be a lot better technically than we were in the first game, especially in the second half.

“For us it is like a final because we know if we don’t get a result we will be out.”

AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘D-Day’ training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant

Beleaguered Brazilians sick of Neymar’s toe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
Mourinho comes to Conte and Chelsea's defence after 'ridiculous' criticism
'No wonder Mourinho has left him out' - Neville rips Pogba's first-half showing against Palace
FOOTBALL
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
'We still need him, we will use him': Klopp says Lallana has important role to play for Liverpool
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
IRELAND
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
'When Ringer was being compared to Drico, I remember saying ‘oh God, that poor young fella’'
SCOTLAND
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Snow forces Schmidt's squad to move training to Abbotstown
Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
Man United got lucky, admits Jose Mourinho
'It disgusts me... These Chelsea players took a day off'
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie