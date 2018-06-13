This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal

The Uruguay international isn’t going anywhere soon.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 8:30 PM
Gimenez had been the subject of interest from Man United.
Image: Getty Images

JOSE GIMENEZ HAS committed his future to Atletico Madrid by signing a new five-year contract, the club have announced.

The Uruguay international’s contract was due to expire in June 2020, but he has finalised a deal that ties him to Atletico for a further three seasons.

The deal will should speculation over the defender’s future, with Manchester United and Real Madrid among a host of teams linked with a move for Gimenez in recent months.

Gimenez has made 134 appearances for Atletico since joining from Danubio in 2013, forming a strong defensive partnership with compatriot Diego Godin.

“I’m very happy. I’m grateful for the confidence the club has put in me,” Gimenez said in a statement.

“Since I arrived the club has grown a lot. We have won titles, we have consolidated ourselves among the best in Europe, we have opened a spectacular stadium and it is an honour to continue contributing to this great project.

“We have a fantastic group that is key to all the success since I arrived. I feel at home, so I want to continue giving everything to say thanks for the confidence shown in me.”

Gimenez featured just once in Atleti’s 2013-14 La Liga title-winning season, but he has since become a key figure for the club and started the Europa League final victory over Marseille last month.

The 23-year-old will also be essential for Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez at the World Cup, where the South American side have been drawn alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia.

Loew pleads with Germany fans not to boo Ozil and Gundogan at World Cup

‘I think he’ll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager’

