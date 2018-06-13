Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal

Gimenez had been the subject of interest from Man United.

JOSE GIMENEZ HAS committed his future to Atletico Madrid by signing a new five-year contract, the club have announced.

The Uruguay international’s contract was due to expire in June 2020, but he has finalised a deal that ties him to Atletico for a further three seasons.

The deal will should speculation over the defender’s future, with Manchester United and Real Madrid among a host of teams linked with a move for Gimenez in recent months.

Gimenez has made 134 appearances for Atletico since joining from Danubio in 2013, forming a strong defensive partnership with compatriot Diego Godin.

“I’m very happy. I’m grateful for the confidence the club has put in me,” Gimenez said in a statement.

“Since I arrived the club has grown a lot. We have won titles, we have consolidated ourselves among the best in Europe, we have opened a spectacular stadium and it is an honour to continue contributing to this great project.

“We have a fantastic group that is key to all the success since I arrived. I feel at home, so I want to continue giving everything to say thanks for the confidence shown in me.”

Gimenez featured just once in Atleti’s 2013-14 La Liga title-winning season, but he has since become a key figure for the club and started the Europa League final victory over Marseille last month.

The 23-year-old will also be essential for Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez at the World Cup, where the South American side have been drawn alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia.

