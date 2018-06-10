Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS rubbished claims from Yaya Toure suggesting he has had “problems with Africans”, stating: “It’s a lie and he knows it.”

In an interview with France Football, Toure strongly criticised his former boss at Manchester City.

The veteran midfielder, who was handed a solitary Premier League start in the final season of a hugely successful eight-year stint at the Etihad Stadium, accused Guardiola of having “problems with Africans wherever he goes” and said he was treated as a rival.

City and Guardiola initially declined to comment on the quotes, but the latter has now made it clear he totally refutes Toure’s comments.

“It’s a lie and he knows it,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by Marca in an interview with Catalan station TV3.

“We were together for two years and now this is when he says it. He never told me face to face.”

Toure made his final appearance for City in a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in May.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!