This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toure says Guardiola 'has problem with African players'

The midfielder played 319 matches over eight seasons with Man City.

By AFP Monday 4 Jun 2018, 6:58 PM
45 minutes ago 2,677 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4052836
File photo dated 09-05-2018 of Manchester City's Yaya Toure shakes hands with manager Pep Guardiola.
Image: Martin Rickett
File photo dated 09-05-2018 of Manchester City's Yaya Toure shakes hands with manager Pep Guardiola.
File photo dated 09-05-2018 of Manchester City's Yaya Toure shakes hands with manager Pep Guardiola.
Image: Martin Rickett

MIDFIELDER YAYA TOURE accused Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola of having “problems with Africans” in an interview to be published on Tuesday by France Football magazine.

“He insists he has no problems with black players, because he is too intelligent to be caught out,” Toure said. “But when you realise that he has problems with Africans, wherever he goes, I ask myself questions.

“I’m not the first to talk of these differences in treatment. At Barcelona I know that some also asked questions.

“Last summer, when Pep brutally got rid of (Wilfried) Bony, who had been signed a year earlier for a huge sum, I asked questions,” Toure said.

The 35-year-old Ivorian played just 17 matches this season for City, who romped to the Premier League title, and he confessed to wondering if his limited playing time “was not because of my colour.”

“I think I was dealing with someone who just wanted to take revenge on me, who was jealous of me, who took me for his rival. I felt humiliated,” said Toure, who is leaving City at the end of June.

Toure joined City after three seasons at Barcelona where he had fallen out of favour after Guardiola took over as manager.

“There had already been some tensions,” said Toure, who added that he was now taking responsibility for “being the one who smashed the myth of Guardiola.”

Guardiola is “very rigid,” Toure said.

“Other players will never say so in public, but some have told me they finish by detesting him because he is manipulative and plays a lot of mind games.”

“As he is very vain, he wants to win with his players, those he chose, not those chosen by others. It’s his project.”

Toure played 319 matches over eight seasons with City and won the Premier League three times and the FA Cup once.

“To encourage me to be patient on the bench, he told me: ‘take the opportunity to sit close to me. That will be useful to you as an apprenticeship for you future trade.’ What I wanted wasn’t to start my retraining but to play football because I feel I can still do it.”

Toure complained that Guardiola “did everything to ruin my last season” and to prevent him enjoying the sort of farewell fanfare that Andres Iniesta received this season at Barcelona and Gianluigi Buffon did at Juventus.

“He stole my farewells with City. I would have liked to leave this club with emotion, as Iniesta and Buffon were able to do. But Pep stopped me.”

Toure said that he felt he was capable of another couple of seasons at the highest level. For that reason, despite the urgings of his agent, Dimitri Seluk, Toure had turned down big offers from China over the past year.

“I want a nice challenge in Europe,” he said.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

West Ham boss robbed at gunpoint during Chile visit>

Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt’s final World Cup squad despite injury>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
IRELAND
Ireland settle into Paradise as Sexton and O'Mahony prepare to step up
Ireland settle into Paradise as Sexton and O'Mahony prepare to step up
Ireland's achievements at London 7s are the latest step in a laudable rise
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
HURLING
Anthony Nash: 'I donât think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'
Anthony Nash: 'I don’t think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'
'These guys are amateurs, not professionals...We're just not cut out for four weeks in-a-row'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Toure says Guardiola 'has problem with African players'
Toure says Guardiola 'has problem with African players'
West Ham boss robbed at gunpoint during Chile visit
'He is talking with Washington' - Rooney free to join DC United, confirms new Everton boss Silva

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie