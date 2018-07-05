This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez

The Chelsea playmaker has been integral to Belgium’s run to the quarter-finals.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 9:56 PM
40 minutes ago 527 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4111586
Hazard has impressed during the World Cup so far.
Image: Getty Images
Hazard has impressed during the World Cup so far.
Hazard has impressed during the World Cup so far.
Image: Getty Images

ROBERTO MARTINEZ LAUDED Belgium star Eden Hazard as a player who makes football “a beautiful sport” and applauded his influence as captain.

Hazard has enjoyed a strong World Cup for Belgium so far, scoring two and assisting as many from just three matches.

His form has helped Belgium reach the last eight where they meet tournament favourites Brazil in Kazan on Friday.

But one element of his performances that many may not necessarily notice is his influence as a leader, and that is the side of his game that Martinez is particularly impressed with since getting to Russia.

“He’s been a real captain, a real leader and someone who’s always been himself,” Martinez told reporters at the Kazan Arena on Thursday.

“What you love about his temperament is that whatever the score, opponent, moment, he’s always available to get the ball and be decisive.

“His level of the play has been the highest, he’s been decisive in attack, a leader in what the group needs to achieve.

“We are a team and in international football that [being a team] is difficult. He’s played a massive part as captain of this group.

“You see a lot of the captain through the team. When you see Hazard enjoying his football, he makes it a beautiful sport, he puts a smile on the face.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He’s come from an unbelievable level so it’s really exciting to have him’

Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez
Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
ENGLAND
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
IRISH OPEN
McIlroy sparkles tee-to-green but missed putts lead to opening-round frustration
McIlroy sparkles tee-to-green but missed putts lead to opening-round frustration
'My short game was good enough to handle the odd bad shot': Harrington one off the lead at Irish Open
Donaghy, McCoy and Murphy amongst the sporting stars in action at Irish Open pro-am
COLOMBIA
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie