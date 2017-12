Which of these Chelsea players didn't make the 2016-17 PFA Team of the Year? N'Golo Kante Gary Cahill

Diego Costa Eden Hazard

By how many points did Chelsea win the 2016-17 Premier League title? 7 8

9 10

Man City recently beat the record for longest winning streak in Premier League history. Whose record did they beat? Arsenal Man United

Chelsea Liverpool

Which of these coaches didn't win a manager-of-the-month award for their team's performances in 2017? Pep Guardiola Antonio Conte

Mauricio Pochettino Eddie Howe

How many Premier League managers were sacked/resigned in 2017? 9 10

11 12

Which of these teams picked up more yellow cards than any other in the 2016-17 Premier League season? West Ham Watford

Hull City Burnley

Which of these players was the costliest Premier League signing in the summer window? Álvaro Morata Alexandre Lacazette

Romelu Lukaku Naby Keita

Which of these players did not win a Premier League player-of-the-month award in 2017? Romelu Lukaku Dele Alli

Eden Hazard Leroy Sané

Which of these players finished top of the assists chart at the end of the 2016-17 season? Kevin De Bruyne Christian Eriksen

Mesut Ozil Gylfi Sigurdsson