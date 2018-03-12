Here are the fixture details for next Sunday's hurling league quarter-finals and relegation play-offs

LIMERICK AND OFFALY have secured home advantage for their Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals against Clare and Kilkenny respectively after the coin toss for both games.
The GAA today confirmed the fixture details for the quarter-final ties which will all take place next Sunday along with the relegation play-offs.
Offaly will host Kilkenny in Tullamore while Limerick will welcome Clare to the Gaelic Grounds. It had already been confirmed after yesterday’s final round of games in Division 1A and Division 1B that Wexford would be hosting Galway and Tipperary would travel to take on Dublin.
The battles to avoid the drop will also take place with Cork at home to Waterford in Division 1A and Antrim at home to Laois in Division 1B.
Here are the full fixture details.
Allianz Hurling League
Sunday 18 March
Division 1 quarter-finals
Offaly v Kilkenny, Tullamore, 1pm
Wexford v Galway, Wexford, 2pm
Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park, 3pm
Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm
Relegation play-offs
Division 1A
Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm
Division 1B
Antrim v Laois, Dunloy, 2pm
