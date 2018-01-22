  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale

The Wales international hit top form for Real Madrid against Deportivo La Coruna.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jan 2018, 12:02 AM
9 hours ago 9,451 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3810086
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

REAL MADRID FORWARD Gareth Bale is not worried about facing Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next month – because he is too busy watching golf.

Bale continued his encouraging return to fitness with two goals and a man-of-the-match showing in Sunday’s 7-1 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna.

Madrid remain 19 points behind leaders Barcelona and lie fourth in LaLiga, meaning a third European title in succession represents a far more realistic prospect of silverware.

Nevertheless, Wales star Bale claims he is currently more interested in the form of Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth than Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

I don’t really watch much football, I’d rather watch the golf to be honest,” he told ESPN FC when asked about PSG’s prowess.

“We’ve not really thought about the Champions League yet, it’s still a bit of time away.

“We have to focus on each and every game at the moment, build confidence and get back to winning ways.”

Sunday certainly represented a step in the right direction after Adrian Lopez’s opener for Depor threatened to turn the Santiago Bernabeu’s atmosphere in a mutinous direction.

But Bale inspired the turnaround, with Nacho and Cristiano Ronaldo also hitting braces, and he received a standing ovation when he was replaced by Lucas Vazquez.

Yeah, instead of whistles, which is always good,” he said, having previously been on the receiving end of Bernabeu abuse.

“It would have been nice to have stayed on to get the hat-trick, but the most important thing is always to get the victory and to try and get some confidence back in the team.”

