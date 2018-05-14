  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Having been largely frozen out until now, Inter's star man makes provisional Argentina World Cup squad

Mauro Icardi has been in great form in Serie A.

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 8:17 PM
12 minutes ago 466 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4012703
Mauro Icardi (file pic).
Mauro Icardi (file pic).
Mauro Icardi (file pic).

MAURO ICARDI HAS been included in Argentina’s 35-man provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The Inter star striker been in great form in Serie A this term but has largely been frozen out of the national team, making just four appearances since his 2013 debut.

However, Jorge Sampaoli was unable to neglect the 25-year-old when it came to putting together his initial squad for the tournament in Russia.

Icardi joins fellow Serie A star Paulo Dybala, captain Lionel Messi and the injured Sergio Aguero in Sampaoli’s plans.

Despite his 28-goal season in Serie A, Icardi is still expected to be cut from the team when Sampaoli narrows it down to 23.

The former Sevilla and Chile coach will name his final squad on May 13 in a press conference scheduled in Argentina’s Ezeiza training complex.

Both Icardi and Dybala have seen their chances of making the final World Cup squad cast into doubt since Sampaoli left them out of the group for the international friendlies in March.

It has been suggested Juventus star Dybala will be part of the 23-man party heading to Russia, despite his indifferent form in the latter part of the season, while Inter striker Icardi is not expected to be included.

A knee injury kept Aguero out of Manchester City’s last six games of the Premier League season, but it is expected he will be fully fit for the tournament.

Zenit midfielder Matias Kranevitter and Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa have missed out on a place in the 35-man group, while there is predictably no sign of veteran Carlos Tevez.

Tevez’s Boca team-mates Cristian Pavon and Pablo Perez, however, do get a call, as Sampaoli includes five Argentine Superliga names in his shortlist.

Alongside the Xeneize pair is River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani and Racing’s Lautaro Martinez and Ricardo Centurion.

Armani and Centurion are also among three uncapped players in the line-up, a list completed by Sporting midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia.

Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign in Group D on June 14, before facing Croatia and Nigeria in the battle to reach the knockout stages.

Argentina preliminary World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Nahuel Guzman, Willy Caballero, Franco Armani.

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Nicolás Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marcos Rojo, Marcos Acuña, Ramiro Funes Mori, Cristian Ansaldi, Eduardo Salvio, Germán Pezzella.

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano, Ángel Di María, Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Manuel Lanzini, Gio Lo Celso, Ricardo Centurión, Guido Pizarro, Leandro Paredes, Maximiliano Meza, Enzo Pérez, Pablo Pérez, Rodrigo Battaglia.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Gonzalo Higuaín, Paulo Dybala, Mauro Icardi Cristian Pavón, Lautaro Martínez y Diego Perotti.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Steven Gerrard makes first signing as Rangers manager>

Player ratings: how the Irish footballers in Britain fared in the 2017-18 season>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
How a LeBron James assist played a key role Brazil's resurgence
'I'll retire with this jersey' - Tevez intends to call it a day in 2019
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
HURLING
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
Analysis: Rushe's attacking brilliance, the Kilkenny fightback and how Dublin lost the game
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
'Our dressing-room is quiet in there' - Cody and Kilkenny relieved to escape Leinster opener with win
LEO CULLEN
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie