As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations

1:09PM

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland’s second game of the 2018 Six Nations championship, and first at the Aviva Stadium, as Joe Schmidt’s side face Italy.

After last weekend’s dramatic, last-gasp win in Paris, Ireland are odds-on favourites to get a second win on the board this afternoon but while recent games against the Azzurri have become try-fests, this round two clash provides an altogether different challenge.

With England and Wales both recording bonus-point wins on the opening weekend, there is an expectation, and pressure, on Schmidt’s side to rack up a big win — and patience may very well be a virtue against Conor O’Shea’s charges.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 2.15pm and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and then right here.