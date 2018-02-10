As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations

Joe Schmidt’s side faced Italy in their first home game of the championship.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland’s second game of the 2018 Six Nations championship, and first at the Aviva Stadium, as Joe Schmidt’s side face Italy.
After last weekend’s dramatic, last-gasp win in Paris, Ireland are odds-on favourites to get a second win on the board this afternoon but while recent games against the Azzurri have become try-fests, this round two clash provides an altogether different challenge.
With England and Wales both recording bonus-point wins on the opening weekend, there is an expectation, and pressure, on Schmidt’s side to rack up a big win — and patience may very well be a virtue against Conor O’Shea’s charges.
Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 2.15pm and we’ll bring you all the build-up between now and then right here.
Ireland, led by Rory Best, left the team hotel a short while ago and have arrived at the Aviva Stadium, with the atmosphere building around the capital ahead of kick-off.
TEAM NEWS: First things first, let’s take a check on the teams, with Joe Schmidt made four changes from last weekend’s win in Paris.
The backline remains unchanged as the Ireland head coach looks to maintain freshness by shuffling his pack. Jack McGrath is in for Cian Healy, Devin Toner replaces James Ryan and Dan Leavy and Jack Conan come into the back row for Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander.
There are also new faces on the bench, with Andrew Porter set for his Six Nations debut should he come on while his Leinster team-mate, and fellow St Andrew’s College alumni, Jordan Larmour could make his senior international debut.
Ireland:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. CJ Stander
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour
TEAM NEWS: Conor O’Shea has also sought to freshen up his pack after last week’s defeat to England in Rome, with Nicola Quaglio, Luca Bigi and Braam Steyn all handed starts.
With Andrea Lovotti, Leonardo Ghiraldini and Renato Giammarioli all making way, there are three changes in personnel from the opening game of the campaign.
The visitors are led as always by the ever-present and inimitable Sergio Parisse, but there is no place in the squad for Dublin-born Ian McKinley.
Italy:
15. Matteo Minozzi
14. Tommaso Benvenuti
13. Tommaso Boni
12. Tommaso Castello
11. Mattia Bellini
10. Tommaso Allan
9. Marcello Violi
1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Luca Bigi
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Alessandro Zanni
5. Dean Budd
6. Sebastien Negri
7. Braam Steyn
8. Sergio Parisse (captain)
Replacements:
16. Leonardo Ghiraldini
17. Andrea Lovotti
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Federico Ruzza
20. Maxime Mata Mbanda
21. Edoardo Gori
22. Carlo Canna
Ireland have won 17 of their 18 Six Nations meetings with Italy, their solitary defeat coming in Rome five years ago, while Schmidt’s side have not lost a home game in the championship since England won 12-6 in Dublin in 2013.
But which way do you see this one going?
We got the views of some of the Ireland fans outside the Aviva Stadium a little earlier.Source: The42.ie/YouTube
Ryan Bailey here to guide you through the action minute-by-minute while Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell are in position at the Aviva Stadium as we bring you live coverage of this Six Nations clash.
Dave Kilcoyne, Jordi Murphy and Chris Farrell are the extra bodies for Ireland today at the Aviva Stadium.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) February 10, 2018
The teams have emerged from the tunnel and are being greeted by President Michael D Higgins, and then we’ll hear the anthems, starting with Il Canto degli Italiani.
The stage is set.
KICK OFF! Tommaso Allan gets us underway.
1 min – Ireland showing all their intent and purpose by running it from deep right from the off, as Robbie Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony make mini breaks. The sun has just popped out from behind the clouds in Dublin 4 and it’s a perfect afternoon for rugby.
2 mins – Some early concern over Johnny Sexton as the out-half appeared to jar his knee in a ruck during that opening passage of play but he’s waved away the medical attention.
3 mins – Italy force the turnover in midfield and have numbers out wide on this near side, but Tommaso Boni’s pass is poor and it sails into touch.
3 mins – While Sexton has been able to carry on, Tadhg Furlong has lasted just three minutes and is hobbling off to be replaced by Andrew Porter. What a huge moment for the former St Andrew’s College man, who is on for his Six Nations debut.
5 mins — Furlong has remained on the Ireland bench and appears to have injured his left hamstring during the opening exchanges. A huge blow for Schmidt’s side.
Furlong pulled up worryingly there, didn't appear to be contact-related at all. Big concern for Schmidt.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) February 10, 2018
Huge opportunity for Andrew Porter now, will have to put in 74 minutes today. #IREvITA
6 mins – A very scrappy start at the Aviva Stadium. Both sides have made handling errors with possession swapping hands at regular intervals. Ireland have stolen it again after a sloppy Italian lineout.
8 mins – Better composure from Ireland as they go through the phases in midfield and eventually win the penalty after the Italy are pinged for not releasing. Sexton has turned down the shot at goal and kicks for the corner.
9 mins – From the lineout, Murray peels around the back, and while the ball goes to ground in midfield, it’s eventually worked out towards Stockdale. Murray then comes close to grounding it on the line but the blue shirts hold it up.
11 mins — TRY! Ireland 7-0 Italy (Robbie Henshaw)
The pressure pays off. Ireland show good patience to build the phases on the line and Henshaw crashes over from close range after Murray’s flat pass. Sexton converts.
13 mins — TRY! Ireland 14-0 Italy (Conor Murray)
Oh that’s glorious! Lovely hands down the left channel from Earls and Stockdale sets the extra man Conan away, who steps inside and offloads for Murray to dot down in the corner. Sexton nails the conversion attempt from the touchline.
ACTION SHOT: Jacob Stockdale tackles Matteo Minozzi.
17 mins – Brilliant defensive work from Aki and Earls there as they force Tommaso Benvenuti into touch.
19 mins – A solid set-piece on halfway sees Murray peel away off the back and Ireland move it quickly out left, before Sexton stabs through and forces Matteo Minozzi to come across and cover. There’s acres of space out there for the hosts to exploit.
20 mins — TRY! Ireland 21-0 Italy (Bundee Aki)
Ireland go direct and they have their third try. The rolling maul is powerful and compact and although Best was stopped just short, Bundee Aki shows all his strength to get over the line from close range.
23 mins – A near-faultless performance so far from Ireland but Italy are completely stunned and it’s a long way back for Conor O’Shea’s side with just over a quarter of the match gone. The one negative for the hosts was, of course, the early loss of Furlong.
6 - Jack Conan has now been directly involved in 6⃣ tries in his last 5⃣ games for @IrishRugby (4 tries, 2 assists). Link. pic.twitter.com/Xlqcxp64fd— OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 10, 2018
25 mins – Ireland’s biggest points total against Italy is 63, with their biggest winning margin being 55 points, while the Azzurri have lost 13 consecutive matches in the Six Nations, the record for most losses in a row in the tournament is 14 (since 2000), set by themselves between 2000 and 2002.
26 mins – After looking to take the sting out of Ireland’s early onslaught, Italy give away a needless penalty when Ferrari blatantly lifts O’Mahony in the tackle. From there, the hosts launch another sweeping move, with Henshaw making the break.
With a penalty advantage, Murray goes right but the ball is fumbled by O’Mahony and Roman Poite brings us back for the initial infringement.
30 mins – Ireland hammering away at the Italian line and another penalty is coming, with Sexton knocking it into touch. The maul rumbles on towards the whitewash but Sexton changes the point of attack by grubbering through for Earls but the execution is poor and the chance is gone.
ACTION SHOT: Conor Murray runs home Ireland’s second try.
32 mins – Touch of impatience from Ireland as they go in search of the bonus-point try before half-time. Eight minutes until the break and the hosts are in complete control.
35 mins — TRY! Ireland 28-0 Italy (Keith Earls)
And there it is! Leavy turns it over and when the ball breaks loose on the far side, Aki powers through and fires it right for Earls to streak home and into the corner.
35 mins – Job done inside 35 minutes.
HALF-TIME! Ireland 28-0 Italy
An excellent first-half display from Schmidt’s side sees them go into the break in complete control and with the bonus-point safely secured.
Tries from Henshaw, Murray, Aki and Earls, all of which were converted by Sexton, have been just reward for the home side’s dominance and ambition to run with ball in hand.
The only downside was the loss of Furlong to an early hamstring injury, but otherwise it was a near-faultless opening 40.
Time for Jordan Larmour?
It has been far too easy for Ireland but the hosts have been ruthless in scoring four first-half tries and appear to be on course for a record victory. With the points secured, this is the perfect opportunity for Schmidt to give Joey Carbery game time and, perhaps, a debut to Jordan Larmour.
The second half is moments away.
If you’re out and about and missed Ireland’s first two tries, here’s how they arrived courtesy of Henshaw and then Murray.Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
KICK OFF! We’re back underway at the Aviva Stadium. Quinn Roux is on for his Six Nations debut in place of Iain Henderson and CJ Stander is on for Jack Conan in the back row.
41 mins – We’ve seen that before! Sexton picks Earls out with a perfectly-weighted cross-field kick before Italy win the scrum in field.
43 mins — TRY! Ireland 35-0 Italy (Henshaw)
Henshaw powers in for his second score of the day after collecting Parisse’s offload, but he appears to be in real trouble after landing awkwardly on his shoulder. The Leinster centre is receiving oxygen as he limps off.
46 mins – Huge blow for Ireland’s title ambitions, and indeed Leinster’s season, as Henshaw looks set for a lengthy period out. He leaves the field to a standing ovation, with Keith Earls moving into midfield and Jordan Larmour on for his debut.
47 mins – The referee gets in the way and denies Kearney a certain try after blocking Murray’s pop back inside for the fullback, who would have had the simple task of running it under the posts.
This is the moment Henshaw injured his shoulder in the act of scoring Ireland’s fifth try.
50 mins — Larmour gets his hands on the ball for the first time but Italy continue to infringe and Poite must surely be very close to brandishing yellow. Joey Carbery and Kieran Marmion have just come on for Sexton and Murray.
52 mins — TRY! Ireland 42-0 Italy (Rory Best)
Great work from Best at the back of the maul to dive over the line for Ireland’s sixth. Carbery adds the extras.
56 mins — TRY! Ireland 42-7 Italy (Allan)
Out of nothing, Italy catch Ireland napping as Tommaso Castello turns on the afterburners to streak past Leavy and then offload inside for the supporting Allan. A fine score, and the out-half converts his own try.
60 mins — TRY! Ireland 49-7 Italy (Stockdale)
The Ulster winger is in for his fifth international try after a trademark O’Mahony take in the lineout created the platform. Ireland hammer away at the line before Carbery sucks in the defenders to allow Stockdale walk it in. Easy as you like.
A sad sight.
65 mins — TRY! Ireland 49-14 Italy (Gori)
Poor kick-chase from Ireland and then Larmour’s inexperience is exposed as Parisse does brilliantly to pass inside for Gori, who has the freedom of the Aviva to dive over. That was a very soft try to concede.
67 mins – Sean Cronin pops up on the wing to link with Stockdale and Carbery but the blue shirts scramble across to shut the door. Meanwhile, Cian Healy is on for McGrath.
70 mins — Ireland 56-14 Italy (Stockdale)
That’s brilliant from Stockdale. He reads and intercepts Boni’s pass and then shows his pace and strength to go one way, and then the other to beat Carlo Canna for his sixth try in as many games. Carbery strikes the conversion sweetly.
75 mins — TRY! Ireland 56-19 Italy (Minozzi)
Another brilliant Italian try but Schmidt will be livid. The home defence is caught narrow again and the Azzurri take full advantage through Minozzi in the corner.
Conor Murray named man of the match by Alan Quinlan on TV3.
79 mins – That could be a big moment in the championship. Larmour steps brilliantly and shows his devastating ability with ball in hand but Carbery then throws an intercept pass, with Mattia Bellini tearing away down the right.
It looks a certain try but Earls hunts him down and Italy lose the ball. Outstanding from the Munster winger.
FULL-TIME! IRELAND 56-19 ITALY
Job done from Ireland, but they missed the opportunity to really turn the screw in the second half. The win appears to have come at a big cost, though, with Furlong and Henshaw both suffering injuries.
Here’s Murray Kinsella’s match report from the Aviva Stadium.
Thanks for joining us this afternoon and make sure you stick with us for all the reaction from the Aviva. Until next time, goodbye!
