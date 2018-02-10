Analysis: Ireland's morphed defence system and Schmidt's attacking tweaks

WHILE THE REST of us have been discussing big picture issues around Ireland’s attack, Joe Schmidt will have been focusing in on the smaller details this week.

Improving their attack is the key focus for Schmidt’s side against Italy in the Six Nations today [KO 2.15pm] so during this week’s live version of The42 Rugby Show with Stephen Ferris, we took a closer look at some of the factors the Ireland boss may have picked out in the aftermath of the dramatic win over France last weekend.

We also looked at how Ireland’s defensive system has morphed under Andy Farrell.

With 13 defenders in the frontline, there are great demands on the two players patrolling the backfield for Ireland.

