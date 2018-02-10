  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The scoreboard looks good but there was a hell of a lot of effort that went into getting that'

Interim Ulster boss Jono Gibbes got off to a winning start with a comprehensive defeat of the Southern Kings on Friday night.

By Adam McKendry Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 9:09 AM
2 hours ago 2,801 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3844611
Ulster Interim Head Coach Jono Gibbes.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ulster Interim Head Coach Jono Gibbes.
Ulster Interim Head Coach Jono Gibbes.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ULSTER’S INTERIM HEAD coach Jono Gibbes says their 59-10 win over the Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium was down to the work they did in training over the last two weeks.

Craig Gilroy, on his return from injury, scored a hat-trick as the province began life without Les Kiss with a nine try hiding of a very poor Kings outfit, keeping them in touch with the Scarlets and Leinster in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14.

After the game, Gibbes praised his side for the effort they put in for the weeks leading up to the match as they look to finish the season strongly after their elimination from Europe a few weeks ago.

“It was a good reflection of how we trained and the effort the guys have put in, not only the 23 that played tonight but our guys outside the 23,” Gibbes said.

“We trained Thursday and Friday last week and the quality of the sessions has been really high, the energy was really high, and that’s probably one of the challenges that’s been laid down for the playing group — are we able to bring a bit more energy and intensity in our work through to the game?

Craig Gilroy scores a try Craig Gilroy scored a hat-trick on Friday night. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I think that’s the good thing about tonight, the scoreboard looks good but there was a hell of a lot of effort that went into getting that.”

After a tough couple of weeks marred by off-field issues, as well as the departure of Kiss by mutual consent, it was imperative that the hosts got back on track by dispatching Conference B’s winless basement dwellers.

From the start it showed as they kicked for the corner rather than taking easy points, and by the end they had nine tries in what will undoubtedly be a morale-boosting result and performance for the province.

But Gibbes revealed there was no magic solution discovered in the build up to the game, rather they needed to make sure they did the basics well to get over the line.

John Cooney kicks a conversion John Cooney kicks a conversion. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Kiwi coach admitted: “We hadn’t really overcomplicated too many things last week and into this week we took a reasonably simple approach, and we felt if we were really good at some simple things, or basic things I guess, then that would put us in the position to get what we needed.

“That was probably the message all week, and there wasn’t a hell of a lot of messages going down today. At half time we regrouped, tweaked a couple of things and stayed with the processes and things we practiced.

“The fact we didn’t set ourselves up with magic plays, trying to create an aura around one magic fix for everything, I think that helps us be more consistent for next week as well.

“The scoreboard looks good, but the pleasing thing from the coaching group is the amount of effort that went in from all the guys and staff for this game. It was good reward for effort tonight.”

Jono Gibbes during the warm up Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Next week is now massive as Ulster welcome Edinburgh to Kingspan Stadium in a huge Conference B match-up following the Scots’ late comeback win over Leinster at Myreside.

Just three points separate the two sides in third and fourth, with not just the advantage in the race for the end of season playoffs on the line, but also a priceless Champions Cup spot up for grabs too.

Gibbes’ side will already be at a disadvantage, however, as it looks like they will be without key trio Charles Piutau, Sean Reidy and Rob Lyttle, who were all taken off injured during the win over the Kings.

“It’s always a concern when you lose three players who can’t finish the game like that,” Gibbes lamented. “The Six Nations period is always a bit tricky, but we’ll call someone else up to the squad who’ll have to step up and get going if those three injuries are deemed serious.

“They’ll get assessed, and I think the one thing we’ll know is having looked through the Edinburgh stuff this week, we’ll need 100% fit guys out there.

“Cockers (Richard Cockerill) has got them with a real edge when they’ve got the ball, and a real purpose with what they’re trying to do in that team. He’s underlined that with some hard nosed basics, so we need to be 100% fit next week when we’re going to play them.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gilroy hat-trick crowns Ulster demolition job on Kings to begin Gibbes reign

‘He’s in the mould of Anthony Foley’ – Keith Earls’ journey to the top

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Antonio Conte says players and club must share responsibility for recent Chelsea slump
Arsenal's new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points
ITALY
'He's got huge knowledge and he's got a great way about him in coaching us'
'He's got huge knowledge and he's got a great way about him in coaching us'
'I see myself as one of the older fellas': Influx of youth strenghtening Henshaw's leadership
Analysis: Ireland's morphed defence system and Schmidt's attacking tweaks
IRELAND
'It was an honour to share a dressing room with you' - Tributes flow for former Ireland midfielder Liam Miller
'It was an honour to share a dressing room with you' - Tributes flow for former Ireland midfielder Liam Miller
This shark hasn't been seen off Ireland for three years. It's one of 48 species on a proposed 'protected list'
The Norway-born skier hoping to do Ireland proud at the Winter Olympics
SIX NATIONS
'He's in the mould of Anthony Foley' - Keith Earls' journey to the top
'He's in the mould of Anthony Foley' - Keith Earls' journey to the top
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
Alun Wyn Jones laughs off verbal grenades from 'Uncle Eddie'
JOE SCHMIDT
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie