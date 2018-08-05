This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's fairytale World Cup ends with historic silver as Dutch class tells

The defending champions proved too strong for Ireland, as Shaw’s side finish as World Cup runners-up.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 6:07 PM
33 minutes ago 7,596 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4165945

Ireland 0

Netherlands 6

Ryan Bailey reports from the Lee Valley Stadium, London

A SEMBLANCE OF order restored, then, after Ireland had sensationally rewritten the script of this tournament, but there was to be no fairytale ending for Graham Shaw’s history-makers.

Kelly Jonker celebrates scoring their second goal Netherlands won their eighth World Cup in London. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Win or lose, this truly momentous occasion for Irish sport would forever be remembered as the day a group of part-time amateur athletes broke new ground, fulfilled their dreams and captured the hearts and minds of a nation.

But to pull off the unthinkable and become world champions, Ireland knew they had to save their best performance until last against an unstoppable Dutch outfit, and even then, the odds were stacked against them.

As it was, Netherlands — the defending champions — flexed their considerable muscle in the searing London heat to score six goals past a weary Irish defence, and claim a record eighth World Cup crown.

Ireland, backed by legions of travelling supporters in all four corners of Lee Valley, started positively as they looked to take the game to the Dutch, but were unable to nullify the threat at the other end and were clinically punished.

The first two Dutch goals came from open play when Ireland were twice unable to clear the danger and Ayeisha McFerran was beaten by Lidewij Welten and then Kelly Jonker, who whipped it into the corner off her reverse after the Irish goalkeeper had made a brilliant initial save.

With their athletic and skilful attacking unit finding acres of space in the final third, and the Dutch midfield setting a fierce pace to the game, Netherlands killed off Ireland with two quickfire strikes on the stroke of half-time, before adding a fifth and sixth in the 32th and 34th minutes.

But it’s a measure of just how much this Ireland team has achieved over the last fortnight that there was a feeling of disappointment at the full-time whistle, rather than Shaw’s side simply settling for being part of this memorable occasion.

Chloe Watkins and Sanne Koolen Ireland's Chloe Watkins in action. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Dutch were simply too good on the day, but there is so much to be proud of from an Irish perspective, with this group of players embarking on an unforgettable odyssey and bringing the nation along the journey with them.

World Cup silver medallists.

What an achievement, what an adventure.

A seminal moment for Irish hockey, and sport.

An indelible day for everyone privileged enough to be here, as Ireland claimed their silver medals in front of the Green Army, while McFerran was named goalkeeper of the tournament for her heroics throughout.

Ireland’s hopes of upsetting the odds one final top received a blow pre-match when it was confirmed Megan Frazer — a key figure in the Irish midfield — had been ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Emily Beatty flying in as a late replacement.

Shaw retained the same starting XI from Saturday’s semi-final win over Spain, and Ireland showed no signs of nerves or fatigue in the early stages as they looked to take the game to the Netherlands.

But as soon as the Dutch hit their straps, they showed why they are the dominant force in the women’s game and have enjoyed such supremacy at this tournament, firing four goals in before the break.

The period before and after the interval firmly settled the contest and ended any chance Ireland had of getting back into the game, as the Netherlands continued their rampant form to clinically seal the gold medal.

Ireland kept the Dutch scoreless in the final quarter and could have snatched a consolation at the other end as they once again showed their grit and work-ethic, giving everything right up until the final whistle.

IRELAND: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan (c), S McCay, G Pinder, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson.

Subs: E Tice, E Beatty, Y O’Byrne, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke, G O’Flanagan (GK).

NETHERLANDS: A Veenendaal, L Leurink, X de Waard, C Dirkse van den Heuvel, L Welten, C van Maasakker, F Matla, I van den Assem, L Stam, M van Geffen, E de Goede.

Subs: S Koolen, K van Male, M Pheninckx, M Keetels, K Jonker, L Nunnink, J Koning (GK)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Aguero shines with a double as Man City complete Community Shield triumph
Aguero shines with a double as Man City complete Community Shield triumph
'An all-round good performance' - Klopp applauds £65 million Alisson after Dublin debut
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
IRELAND
Flying the flag! Irish trio on target on busy day of Championship openers
Flying the flag! Irish trio on target on busy day of Championship openers
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
GALWAY
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
All-Ireland semi-final draw confirmed and set for Semple Stadium double-header
Gallant Galway power past Dublin to set up All-Ireland semi-final rematch against Kilkenny
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie