This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scannell and Conway start as Schmidt rings changes for second Test

Tadhg Beirne could make his Ireland debut from the bench in Melbourne.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 5:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,366 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4069895

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

JOE SCHMIDT HAS made eight personnel changes to his Ireland team for the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday [KO 11.05am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Munster’s Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell are handed surprise starting chances on the right wing and at hooker, respectively.

As expected, Johnny Sexton, Dan Leavy, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose all come back into the starting XV, while Tadhg Beirne could make his Ireland debut from the bench.

Johnny Sexton Sexton is back to steer the ship. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sexton returns to the number 10 shirt after Joey Carbery was handed a start last weekend, while Ringrose comes into the team at outside centre, meaning Robbie Henshaw moves into 12 as Bundee Aki drops out of the squad.

Conway joins Rob Kearney and Keith Earls in the back three, Earls having come through his return-to-play protocols to make a move to the left wing, with Jacob Stockdale dropping out.

Furlong and Healy are back as the starting props after bench roles last weekend, while Scannell gets a start in the number two shirt, with Sean Cronin absent from the matchday squad and Rob Herring playing back-up at hooker.

Toner comes into the second row alongside James Ryan, while Leavy’s inclusion at openside flanker means he resumes in the Grand Slam-winning back row with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Munster-bound Beirne will be hopeful of a debut off the bench, which also includes Ulster scrum-half John Cooney and Leinster tighthead Andrew Porter.

Meanwhile, Michal Cheika has named a completely unchanged matchday 23 as the Wallabies look to secure a series success in Melbourne on Saturday.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Keith Earls
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Niall Scannell
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Jordi Murphy
21. John Cooney
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

Australia:

15. Israel Folau
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
13. Samu Kerevi
12. Kurtley Beale
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Bernard Foley
9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Izack Rodda
5. Adam Coleman
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu
17. Allan Alaalatoa
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Rob Simmons
20. Lukhan Tui
21. Pete Samu
22. Nick Phipps
23. Reece Hodge

Referee: Paul Williams [NZR].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Irish coach Mike Prendergast set to join reinvigorated Stade Français

Back row revamp as France make five changes for All Blacks revenge mission

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
The XI best players that didn't make their country's World Cup squad
ARSENAL
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
Arsenal legend the latest former player to return to club in coaching role
FOOTBALL
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal
'We do not have time to regret:' Hierro looking ahead with Spain after Lopetegui sacking
IRELAND
Scannell and Conway start as Schmidt rings changes for second Test
Scannell and Conway start as Schmidt rings changes for second Test
Which Irish President Are You?
Letter from Melbourne: Wallabies struggle for attention in AFL country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie