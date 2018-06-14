Scannell and Conway start as Schmidt rings changes for second Test

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

JOE SCHMIDT HAS made eight personnel changes to his Ireland team for the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday [KO 11.05am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Munster’s Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell are handed surprise starting chances on the right wing and at hooker, respectively.

As expected, Johnny Sexton, Dan Leavy, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose all come back into the starting XV, while Tadhg Beirne could make his Ireland debut from the bench.

Sexton is back to steer the ship. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sexton returns to the number 10 shirt after Joey Carbery was handed a start last weekend, while Ringrose comes into the team at outside centre, meaning Robbie Henshaw moves into 12 as Bundee Aki drops out of the squad.

Conway joins Rob Kearney and Keith Earls in the back three, Earls having come through his return-to-play protocols to make a move to the left wing, with Jacob Stockdale dropping out.

Furlong and Healy are back as the starting props after bench roles last weekend, while Scannell gets a start in the number two shirt, with Sean Cronin absent from the matchday squad and Rob Herring playing back-up at hooker.

Toner comes into the second row alongside James Ryan, while Leavy’s inclusion at openside flanker means he resumes in the Grand Slam-winning back row with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Munster-bound Beirne will be hopeful of a debut off the bench, which also includes Ulster scrum-half John Cooney and Leinster tighthead Andrew Porter.

Meanwhile, Michal Cheika has named a completely unchanged matchday 23 as the Wallabies look to secure a series success in Melbourne on Saturday.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Keith Earls

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Niall Scannell

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Devin Toner

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Dan Leavy

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Jordi Murphy

21. John Cooney

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour

Australia:

15. Israel Folau

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

13. Samu Kerevi

12. Kurtley Beale

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Bernard Foley

9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Izack Rodda

5. Adam Coleman

6. David Pocock

7. Michael Hooper (captain)

8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu

17. Allan Alaalatoa

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Rob Simmons

20. Lukhan Tui

21. Pete Samu

22. Nick Phipps

23. Reece Hodge

Referee: Paul Williams [NZR].

