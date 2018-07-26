This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India

A penalty corner goal from Anna O’Flanagan proved to be enough to send Ireland through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 10,101 Views 21 Comments
THE IRELAND WOMEN’S hockey team have booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals following a 1-0 victory over India.

Anna O’Flanagan put Ireland in front in the first quarter with a deflected shot from a penalty corner.

O’Flanagan got on the end of Shirley McCay’s sweep after 12 minutes to clinch the opening goal for Ireland, and her effort proved to be enough to send them through to the last eight.

Graham Shaw’s side battled hard to ensure they didn’t concede an equaliser after that, and were full value for their victory as they hold pole position in Pool B.

Ireland have impressed at the tournament in London and defeated the world number seven side USA before their clash with India. They will now take on England in their final group game on Sunday with their place in the knockout stages already secured.

This is Ireland’s first appearance at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in 16 years.

