Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S hockey team have booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals following a 1-0 victory over India.

FT: Ireland beat India 1-0 and book their place in the World Cup Quarter Final!!!!! #hwc2018 pic.twitter.com/WXmEU2qhC3 — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) July 26, 2018

Anna O’Flanagan put Ireland in front in the first quarter with a deflected shot from a penalty corner.

O’Flanagan got on the end of Shirley McCay’s sweep after 12 minutes to clinch the opening goal for Ireland, and her effort proved to be enough to send them through to the last eight.

Graham Shaw’s side battled hard to ensure they didn’t concede an equaliser after that, and were full value for their victory as they hold pole position in Pool B.

Ireland have impressed at the tournament in London and defeated the world number seven side USA before their clash with India. They will now take on England in their final group game on Sunday with their place in the knockout stages already secured.

This is Ireland’s first appearance at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in 16 years.

12' GOAL!!!! PC for Ireland and McCay sweep is deflected into the net by O'Flanagan. Ireland leading India 1-0 #HWC2018 — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) July 26, 2018

HT: Ireland leading India 1-0 thanks to O’Flanagan PC deflection. 📸Getty/FIH #HWC2018 pic.twitter.com/JgA5TZDkUX — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) July 26, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!