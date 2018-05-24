Blow for Ireland U20s as powerful O'Sullivan and O'Toole suffer knee injuries

IRELAND HAVE BEEN dealt a double blow ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in France next week.

Number eight Jack Oâ€™Sullivan and tighthead Tom Oâ€™Toole have sustained knee injuries (Oâ€™Tooleâ€™s during Ulsterâ€™s win over Ospreys) and have been ruled out of the tournament.

Both men put in impressive performances during the U20 Six Nations campaign, but Ireland will miss their power as they face into matches against France, South Africa and Georgia in the coming fortnight.

Oâ€™Sullivan will be replaced in Noel McNamaraâ€™s squad by fellow Munster man, Garryowenâ€™s Jack Daly, who has represented Ireland Clubs and Schools at U18 level.

The void in the front row will be filled by UCCâ€™s Bryan Oâ€™Connor, who will also be aiming for his U20 debut after representing Ireland U19s last year.

Irelandâ€™s campaign opens against the hosts in Perpignan on 30 May (kick-off 8pm) and the quick turnarounds kick in as they must face South Africa on 3 June and Georgia on 7 June. Eir Sport will broadcast the games.

Updated Ireland U20 squad

ForwardsÂ

Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Jack Aungier (St. Maryâ€™s College RFC/Leinster)

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster) *

Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster) *

Caelan Doris (St. Maryâ€™s College RFC/Leinster)Â Captain

Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster)

James French (UCC/Munster)

Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Bryan Oâ€™Connor (UCC RFC/Munster) *

Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster) *

Backs

Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Conor Dean (St. Maryâ€™s College RFC/Leinster)

Dan Hurley (Young Munster RFC/Munster) *

James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Sean Oâ€™Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Hugh Oâ€™Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) *

Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster)

Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster) *

Tommy Oâ€™Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)