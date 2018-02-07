  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action

Noel McNamara has made four personnel adjustments to the side that started last weekend’s defeat to France.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 3:58 PM
7 hours ago 6,381 Views 16 Comments
The Ireland squad in a huddle in the aftermath of last Friday evening's defeat to France in Bordeaux.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Ireland squad in a huddle in the aftermath of last Friday evening's defeat to France in Bordeaux.
The Ireland squad in a huddle in the aftermath of last Friday evening's defeat to France in Bordeaux.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND U20 HEAD COACH Noel McNamara has named his side for Friday night’s Six Nations meeting with Italy in Donnybrook (KO 7.15pm, RTÉ 2).

The starting XV shows four changes in personnel from the team that suffered a 34-24 defeat to France in last weekend’s opener in Bordeaux.

Ulster’s Angus Curtis has been promoted from the bench to replace David McCarthy. Curtis will start at inside centre, which means captain Tommy O’Brien moves from 12 to 13.

The other adjustment in the backline sees Leinster’s Hugh O’Sullivan starting at scrum-half in place of Jonny Stewart, who’s required by Ulster for their Guinness Pro14 clash with Southern Kings.

Matthew Dalton has also been called upon by the northern province for the visit of the South African side to Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening. Dalton’s place at blindside flanker will be taken by Connacht’s Sean Masterson. There’s also a change at openside, with Matthew Agnew of Ulster — the only debutant set to start — replacing the injured Aaron Hall.

Ireland U20 v Italy:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster — captain)
12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)
11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)
9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
2. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
6. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster)
17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster)
18. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster)
20. Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster)
21. Paddy Patterson (UCD RFC/Leinster)
22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench

‘That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby’

