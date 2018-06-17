This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 17 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relief as Ireland young guns edge brave Japan to avoid U20 World Cup relegation

Just about.

By John Fallon Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,609 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075425
On song: Harry Byrne.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
On song: Harry Byrne.
On song: Harry Byrne.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland 39

Japan 33

By John Fallon at Stade de la Mediterranee in Beziers

IRELAND AVOIDED THE humiliation of relegation but only after seeing off a brave challenge from Japan in the concluding game of the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Japan outscored Ireland by five tries to four but the boot of Harry Byrne was enough for Ireland to avoid making the drop to the World Trophy next season.

Ireland played against the strong breeze in the opening half and turned around at the interval leading by 22-12 after starting and finishing the half well.

Ireland, with captain Caelan Doris leading the way, got on top early on and hit the front after five minutes when scrum-half Jonny Stewart crossed.

Harry Byrne added the extras and a good lineout delivered a second try after eleven minutes when Doris fed his hooker Dan Sheehan to bulldoze over in the left corner.

But the handling errors which were rampant in their four defeats prior to this manifested themselves again in a game played in front of a couple of hundred supporters on the back pitch at Stade de la Meditterranee in Beziers.

And Japan, so unlucky to lose to a late Georgia try on Tuesday, hit back and winger Halatoa Vailea got over for a converted try after 15 minutes.

They tied the game eight minutes later when a good lineout drive was eventually finished by tighthead Rento Tsukayama to leave it 12-12.

However, Ireland finished the half strongly. Byrne kicked a penalty after a superb break by Doris and then a 20-phase move six minutes from the interval was finished by Peter Sylvester to lead by 22-12 at the break.

Paul O'Connell looks on as the forwards warm up before the game Paul O'Connell with the players. Source: Iconsport/INPHO

Ireland pushed on after the restart with three penalties in the opening ten minutes of the second-half from Byrne to increase their lead to 31-12.

Japan hit back and their huge Tongan-born winger Siosaia Fifita got in for a converted try to cut the gap to 31-19 after 56 minutes.

And a nervous final quarter looked on the cards when Fifita got in for his second try in three minutes after poor Irish tackling to leave it 31-26.

Byrne eased the Irish nerves with another penalty after good work by the Irish pack.

But once more Japan hit back and Vailea got in for his second try six minutes from time, with Yuto Mori’s fourth conversion cutting the gap to 34-33.

However, Ireland responded superbly and Tommy O’Brien sealed the win with an excellent try in the left corner although Byrne’s missed conversion ensued a nervous finale to Ireland’s championship.

Scorers:

Ireland:

Tries: Jonny Stewart, Dan Sheehan, Peter Sylvester, Tommy O’Brien

Conversions: Harry Byrne (3)

Penalties: Byrne (5)

Japan:

Tries: Siosia Fifita (2), Halatoa Vailea (2), Rento Tsukayama

Conversions: Yuot Mori (4)

Ireland:

15. Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)
14. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)
13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)
12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)
11. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
2. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)
8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain)

Replacements:

20. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster) for Agnew (half-time)
16. Dylan Tierney (Corinthians/Connacht) for Sheehan (66)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) for Daly (66)
21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster) for Stewart (70)
18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster) for Aungier (74)

Japan:

15. Kyohei Yamasawa
14. Halatoa Vailea
13. Sioeli Vakalahi
12. Yuto Mori
11. Siosaia Fifita
10. Hiroto Mamada
9. Atora Hondo

1. Yusuke Yamada
2. Miyu Arai
3. Rento Tsukayama
4. Kanji Shimokawa
5. Ryuga Hashimoto
6. Kai Yamamoto
7. Hisanobu Okayama
8. Asipeli Moala

Replacements:

21. Shinobu Fujiwar for Hondo (50)
17. Gakuto Ishida for Yamada (53)
18. Shohei Oyama for Tsukayama (53)
19. Kaito Aibe for Yamamoto (70)

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
This one moment of class from Christian Eriksen highlights the difference between Peru and Denmark
REPORT
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Sligo earn huge win as perfect away performance condemns Pat's to fifth straight defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie