  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Thomas Westgaard finishes strong in cross-country skiing

Westgaard pushed from 74th to finish 63rd in Pyeongchang, while Ireland’s Alpine racers claimed top 50 spots.

By Sean Farrell Friday 16 Feb 2018, 9:33 AM
3 hours ago 1,782 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3855167

THOMAS WESTGAARD WAS happy to beat his world ranking to end up in 63rd place in this morning’s extensive 115-strong field for the 15km Cross Country Skiing.

World number 76 Westgaard, whose mother Celia Maloney hails from Galway, finished the 15km course in 37:35.6, just under four minutes off gold medallist Dario Cologna’s 33:43.9.

Pyeongchang Olympics Cross Country Men Dario Cologna on his way to 15km gold. Source: Dmitri Lovetsky

Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger came home in second, with Russian Denis Spitsov beating denying the Scandinavian nation a second medal as he beat Martin Johnsrud Sundby by 1.9 seconds.

“I have to be satisfied because it was one of my best skate races this season. It was a tough start but I grew into it,” said Westgaard.

In Alpine skiing there were two top 50 placings for Ireland, though Clare man Patrick McMillan was unhappy with his 48th and last place finish in the Super G.

“I had a mistake before going into the Dragon Valley, the flat part, which meant I lost all my speed,” McMillan said after his run.

“That meant I was slower than I’d hoped but I felt I skied the top section very well. I wanted to do a little bit better but I guess I have to be happy with how everything went and come back stronger the next time.”

Five years after taking up the sport, McMillan added: “The future looks very bright for Irish skiing and I’m more motivated than ever to keep on going.

“I’ve had a taste of what it’s like now and I need to come and do it again and make a result that really stands out. Four years and eight years from now I have high hopes.”

13 skiers, including Austrian star Peter Fill, did not finish. Gold was claimed by Fill’s compatriot Matthias Mayer, finishing .13 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Beat Feuz. Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud added a Super G bronze to his Downhill silver.

In the women’s Slalom, Tess Arbez was 46th of 54 finishers, beating the minute-mark in both of her runs to post a combined time of 1:58.47.

Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter recorded the second-fastest time on both of her runs and so claimed gold in a time of 1:38.63.

Fastest on run one, Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener took silver, while Austria’s Katharina Gallhuber posted the fastest time of the day on run two to jump, from ninth, into the bronze medal spot ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin.

‘Be prepared for the drop after the peak’: the stark realities of being an Irish winter athlete

After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic

Ireland’s Tess Arbez 50th in Olympic Giant Slalom, Pat McMillan 52nd in Downhill

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
FOOTBALL
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
'He's a boy who needs love': Memphis Depay continues to frustrate despite frequent brilliance
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
Chris Farrell has 'his nose in front' for Ireland's 13 shirt - Schmidt
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie