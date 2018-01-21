  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Richie Leahy bags key goal as 14-man IT Carlow defeat Jamie Wall's Mary I

Martin Kavanagh hit nine points for DJ Carey’s men.

By Daragh Small Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 5:14 PM
4 hours ago 7,920 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3809634
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

IT Carlow 1-22

Mary I 0-22

Darragh Small reports from Heywood College, Laois

RICHIE LEAHY SCORED the decisive goal as the 14 men of IT Carlow gained revenge for last year’s Fitzgibbon Cup final defeat to begin their campaign with a win over Mary Immaculate College at Heywood College in Laois.

Mary I hammered today’s opponents 3-24 to 1-19 when the sides met at Pearse Stadium in last year’s decider but despite Mark Russell’s red IT Carlow prevailed.

The game was re-fixed after the IT Carlow grounds were deemed unplayable, and Mary I responded better to hold a 0-14 to 1-10 lead at half-time.

But Jamie Wall’s side played with a big breeze at their backs in the opening-half, and Martin Kavanagh kept Carlow in it with five points.

The wind was at its strongest in the first quarter and the Limerick outfit raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after nine minutes.

Goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill scored twice, while Shane Taylor, Cian Lynch and Luke Meade also found the range. But Kavanagh scored his first free in the ninth minute and IT Carlow gained in confidence.

They scored their goal in the 21st minute when Kilkenny youngster Leahy burst onto a ball from the right wing and finished into Cahill’s bottom left corner. IT Carlow only trailed 0-11 to 1-6 coming up to half-time.

Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch pushed Mary I clear again but Kavanagh’s fourth free ensured his side were in touching distance.

Russell was shown a straight red eight minutes after half-time when he was involved in an off-the-ball incident with David Prendergast. But DJ Carey’s men excelled and Kavanagh’s ninth point was the final score.

Scorers for IT Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-9 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Charles Dwyer 0-6, Richie Leahy 1-1, Enda Rowland 0-3 (0-3f), Colin Dunford 0-2, Cathal Dunbar 0-1.

Scorers for Mary I: Aaron Gillane 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Cian Lynch 0-5, Eoghan Cahill 0-3 (0-2f), Luke Meade 0-2, Shane Taylor 0-1, Thomas Grimes 0-1, Brian Corry 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1, Gary Cooney 0-1.

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)
3. Kevin Hannafin (St Brendan’s, Kerry)
4. Ross Brown (Colligan, Waterford)

5. Michael Redmond (Rathnure, Wexford)
6. James Doyle (St Mullins, Carlow)
7. Michael Harney (Bunmahon, Waterford)

8. Colin Dunford (Colligan, Waterford)
9. Richard Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)

10. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)
11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins, Carlow)
12. Charles Dwyer (Ballinakill, Laois)

13. Mark Russell (Lattin Cullen, Tipperary)
14. Jack Fagan (De La Salle, Waterford)
15. Cathal Dunbar (Realt na Mara Ballygarrett, Wexford)

Substitutes:

None.

Mary Immaculate College

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)

2. Chris McCullagh (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary)
3. David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)
4. Colm Stapleton (Borris/Kilcotton, Laois)

30. Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)
6. Shane Taylor (Boradford, Clare)
7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

22. James Mackey (Eire Og Nenagh, Tipperary)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown, Cork)

10. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick)
11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick)
12. Pa Ryan (Newport Gaels, Tipperary)

13. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills, Clare)
14. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum, Cork)
15. Brian Corry (Sixmilebridge, Clare)

Substitutes:

26. Darragh Peters (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary) for Stapleton (34)
19. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket, Clare) for Corry (48)
20. Niall Heffernan (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary) for Ryan (55)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).

