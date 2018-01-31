James Haskell confirms he'll leave Wasps at the end of the season

ENGLAND FORWARD JAMES Haskell will leave Wasps when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old British and Irish Lion is considering his next move as he prepares to depart the Premiership club for a second time.

Haskell stated last month that there was “absolutely nothing going on” when asked about offers for his services, revealing that remaining at Wasps was his first choice.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: “Hask goes back a long way with Wasps. Since starting in the academy as a teenager he has played around 200 games including a spell as club captain, which is a great achievement.

“I have no doubt whatsoever, given his character and loyalty to this club, that he will remain fully committed until the end of the current campaign. On behalf of everyone at Wasps I’d like to thank James for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Haskell said: “I have had a fantastic career at Wasps and would like to think I have played a part in the club’s success over the years.

“I am looking forward to the next phase of my career. I wish all the players and officials at Wasps all the best for the future and will give my usual 100% for the rest of the season.”

Haskell, who is serving a suspension which will rule him out for England’s first two Six Nations matches, is eager to stay in his homeland to remain in contention for World Cup selection.