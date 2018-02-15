Donegal middleweight star Jason Quigley confirms ring return after year-long absence through injury

JASON ‘EL ANIMAL’ Quigley will make his long-awaited return to the squared circle on 31 March in Marina Bay Sportsplex, Quincy, Massachusetts.

The 13-0 (10KOs) Ballybofey middleweight has been out of action for the bones of a year after suffering an egregious break to his potent right hand during a gruelling points win over gatekeeper Glen Tapia in March of last year.

Quigley, who signed with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions on turning professional in 2014, is a former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medalist.

The 26-year-old boxer-puncher will play a lead role on a Golden Boy card in front of what’s anticipated will be a huge Irish crowd on America’s east coast next month. His opponent is yet to be confirmed.

The WBC 7th-ranked middleweight said of his return: “It’s exciting times for me and for my supporters. I’m excited for them because I know what they will see. I have been like a caged lion since [last] March. I cannot wait to be let out.

“This is the year for me. 2018 will be a big year. I’m in all the world rankings and this year is for me to state my name and state my authority. I mean business and I’m ready to make serious waves in 2018.

The year out showed me how sports people can have a short career. You don’t think about stuff like that until something happens to you. The length of time off made me realise a lot, not even inside, but outside of the ring. It made me look at life a different way.

“This is what all the recovery, all the surgery and all the rehab has been for – to get me back. I can’t even describe how excited and eager to get in there again.

“I will be in there on a mission. It doesn’t matter who would be in there, he’d be in for a hell of a night.”

‘El Animal’ – so-called by his former gym-mates in California due to his ferocious workrate in training – recently relocated to Dominic Ingle’s Sheffield gym where he trains alongside British stars such as Kell Brook and potential future opponent Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO World middleweight champ.

His career will continue to be built back across the Atlantic, however, and after 13 fights on America’s west coast, the Donegal banger is excited to traverse the North American continent to strut his stuff in slightly more homely surroundings:

I want the people in Boston to know that I will put on a performance. I love Boston and having the Irish fans will make this more special.

“Everything is coming together now. I have so much to show and so much to put out there for everyone. I want to put on a massive show and just light up Boston.”

Quigley’s Golden Boy and Sheer Sports management stablemate Aaron McKenna, 18, makes his own ring return on 9 March in Orange County.