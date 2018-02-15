  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal middleweight star Jason Quigley confirms ring return after year-long absence through injury

‘El Animal’ is back.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 2:41 PM
10 hours ago 4,052 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3853655
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO

JASON ‘EL ANIMAL’ Quigley will make his long-awaited return to the squared circle on 31 March in Marina Bay Sportsplex, Quincy, Massachusetts.

The 13-0 (10KOs) Ballybofey middleweight has been out of action for the bones of a year after suffering an egregious break to his potent right hand during a gruelling points win over gatekeeper Glen Tapia in March of last year.

Quigley, who signed with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions on turning professional in 2014, is a former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medalist.

The 26-year-old boxer-puncher will play a lead role on a Golden Boy card in front of what’s anticipated will be a huge Irish crowd on America’s east coast next month. His opponent is yet to be confirmed.

The WBC 7th-ranked middleweight said of his return: “It’s exciting times for me and for my supporters. I’m excited for them because I know what they will see. I have been like a caged lion since [last] March. I cannot wait to be let out.

“This is the year for me. 2018 will be a big year. I’m in all the world rankings and this year is for me to state my name and state my authority. I mean business and I’m ready to make serious waves in 2018.

The year out showed me how sports people can have a short career. You don’t think about stuff like that until something happens to you. The length of time off made me realise a lot, not even inside, but outside of the ring. It made me look at life a different way.

“This is what all the recovery, all the surgery and all the rehab has been for – to get me back. I can’t even describe how excited and eager to get in there again.

“I will be in there on a mission. It doesn’t matter who would be in there, he’d be in for a hell of a night.”

‘El Animal’ – so-called by his former gym-mates in California due to his ferocious workrate in training – recently relocated to Dominic Ingle’s Sheffield gym where he trains alongside British stars such as Kell Brook and potential future opponent Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO World middleweight champ.

His career will continue to be built back across the Atlantic, however, and after 13 fights on America’s west coast, the Donegal banger is excited to traverse the North American continent to strut his stuff in slightly more homely surroundings:

I want the people in Boston to know that I will put on a performance. I love Boston and having the Irish fans will make this more special.

“Everything is coming together now. I have so much to show and so much to put out there for everyone. I want to put on a massive show and just light up Boston.”

Quigley’s Golden Boy and Sheer Sports management stablemate Aaron McKenna, 18, makes his own ring return on 9 March in Orange County.

Quigley: ‘Honest to God, and I really mean this when I say it, God help the next fella I’m in the ring with’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie