This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Now, it's back to business': Jason Quigley to headline Golden Boy card live on ESPN in October

The Ballybofey man will fight live on the Worldwide Leader on Thursday 18 October at California’s Fantasy Springs Casino.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 9:19 PM
2 hours ago 2,933 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4223337
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO
Image: Eoin Mundow/INPHO

DONEGAL MIDDLEWEIGHT JASON Quigley will headline a Golden Boy card live on ESPN on 18 October, The42 can confirm.

The 27-year-old says he’s ready to put on a boxing clinic at the Fantasy Springs Casino in California after excitably indulging in a brawl on his comeback from injury back in March.

An opponent for Quigley’s Thursday night fight will be announced in the coming weeks, but with the fall-through of his prospective bout with Japanese 160-pound star Ryota Murata last month, the former European amateur champion and World Championships silver medalist is simply rearing to get back in the ring.

And the fact he’ll top a bill on ESPN once more could be of special significance for the boxer whose last main-event slot on the Worldwide Leader resulted in an egregious injury which cost him a year of his career: that night, in March of 2017, one pundit in particular lambasted Quigley’s performance while unaware that he was carrying a broken right hand from the second round onwards.

Teddy Atlas’ role with the network has since been diminished due to a series of brash, on-air outbursts, but he did provide assistant commentary for Portlaoise man TJ Doheny’s world title victory live on ESPN+ last month.

Should the 62-year-old get the call again in October, Quigley intends to right some of last year’s wrongs.

jason-quigley (6) (1) Source: Lina Baker/See You Ringside Photography

“I hope Teddy Atlas is on board for ESPN as well!” laughs the world-ranked boxer-puncher. “I really do hope that he’s covering this next fight. I’ve nothing to prove to Teddy…but I do at the same time!

“Nah, I don’t feel I need to prove a point to him or anything — not in the slightest — but I kind of want to prove something to him after what he was saying last time, if you know what I mean.

“You never know, we might bump into each other again,” chuckles the Ballybofey man, who politely attempted to set the record straight with Atlas when they crossed paths in Las Vegas two months after the famed trainer dragged him through the mud for eight agonising rounds.

But the funny business ends there: in October, he will mean simply business.

Quigley [14-0, 11KOs] made his return following a year-long absence in Boston three months ago, scything down the previously unstopped Daniel Rosario — but not without a couple of trips to the trenches en route.

The Golden Boy-promoted standout admits that the sheer excitement of throwing proper punches for the first time in so long caused him to abandon his gameplan in at least a couple of rounds; the devil on his shoulder told him to go hell-for-leather and got its way intermittently.

The finish on that occasion was a picture-perfect blend of wildmanship and pugilism, but in two months’ time Quigley intends to rely solely on the latter in order to achieve the required result.

“What I’m looking for is improvement,” Quigley says.

Every day that I go into, I try to become a better person, a better fighter — a better everything. And looking at my next fight, that’s exactly what I want to do as well: I want to become a better version of myself than I was in my last fight.

“That’s why I haven’t taken any breaks or gone off for a quiet rest by myself: I’ve kept on it, I’ve kept working, I’ve kept improving on things.

“To be honest, that last fight was a very strange one for me because I think I was more excited about actually having a fight again than I was about taking care of business. I kind of nearly forgot about performance and things like that.

It was nice to get in there and let my shots go on somebody again because, to be honest, even in training I was very sceptical of letting my right hand go. Obviously, you’re going to be like that after the injury and surgery that I had. But once I realised I could use it in that comeback fight, I think I became almost too trigger-happy — I got a wee bit overexcited about pummeling through him and probably threw too many power shots!

“I was just so happy to be in there fighting again — not boxing. You could see that in the performance. It was a strange feeling for me.

“But it’s a completely different focus, now, leading into my next fight. It’s not like, ‘Aw, I’m back.’ Now, it’s back to business.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

After over a year out, Jason Quigley returns with a soul-snatching stoppage in Boston

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo-less Portugal hold World Cup finalists thanks to Pepe header
    Ronaldo-less Portugal hold World Cup finalists thanks to Pepe header
    Girona accept La Liga's proposal to play Barcelona in America
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    NFL
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    Only sport can break your heart, and your NFL week 1 preview
    One-handed rookie poised to make NFL debut
    WALES
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    'As he was being taken to hospital he was talking about playing in a plaster cast'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie