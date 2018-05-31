This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lingard feels 'more comfortable' with England than at Man United

The Old Trafford academy graduate enjoyed the most productive season of his club career to date in 2017-18, but he relishes outings for his country.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 May 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,005 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4045466
Lingard is part of England's squad for next month's World Cup.
Lingard is part of England's squad for next month's World Cup.
Lingard is part of England's squad for next month's World Cup.

JESSE LINGARD CLAIMS to “feel more comfortable” playing for England than Manchester United, despite enjoying the most productive season of his club career to date.

An Old Trafford academy graduate handed his big break by Louis van Gaal has flourished under Jose Mourinho.

He netted in Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs last season, before recording a personal best goal return of 13 in 2017-18.

Those efforts have earned him a place in the England squad heading to World Cup 2018 and the 25-year-old midfielder is relishing the opportunity to represent his country again.

A man with 10 senior international caps to his name told GQ Magazine: “I actually feel more comfortable when I play for England than United. Every game, you’ve got to play with no fear.”

It could be argued that is also the case when turning out for United, with there an expectation on the Red Devils to deliver every time they take to the field.

That pressure will be cranked up with England this summer, though, as Lingard takes in his first appearance at a major competition.

Belgium, Panama and Tunisia provide the opposition for the Three Lions at the group stage in Russia, with Lingard itching to get going in the pursuit of global glory.

He added: “It’s one of the pinnacles of your career as a player and it will be my first World Cup so I’ve got to enjoy every minute, whether I start or if I’ve got to make an impact from the bench.

“And I do think we will do well because of the team spirit we’ve got.”

England crashed out at the last-16 stage at Euro 2016, while failing to make it out of their group at World Cup 2014.

Gareth Southgate does, however, boast plenty of in-form players within his ranks this time around, with Lingard among those hoping to transfer their club showings onto an international stage.

Along with his 13 goals at club level, the United winger also opened his account for the Three Lions in 2017-18 when netting the winner in a 1-0 friendly victory over the Netherlands.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mourinho watches Arnautovic in Austria action amid Man United transfer links

Fifa drop Saudi referee from World Cup after attempted match-fixing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
Family of Paris balcony boy thank 'Spiderman' as he signs up for fire service internship
FOOTBALL
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
Ipswich Town secure their 'top target' as replacement for Mick McCarthy
IRELAND
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donât think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie