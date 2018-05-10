'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'

THEIR SQUAD INCLUDES superstars like Dan Carter, Leone Nakarawa and Teddy Thomas, but Racing 92 have been looking to Tipperary man Donnacha Ryan for inspiration this season.

While the former Munster second row might not be the most glamorous player in the French club’s side, he will be among the most important if they are to upset the odds and beat Leinster in Saturday’s Champions Cup final in Bilbao.

Ryan was superb as Racing beat Munster in the semi-finals. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ryan missed the early months of this season due to a neck injury, having joined Racing last summer, but since then he has been instrumental in their journey to the European decider.

The 34-year-old has also helped Racing into the semi-finals of the Top 14 and his team-mates have been highly impressed with what he has added to their squad.

Even a former All Black of 68 caps and 46 tries like Joe Rokocoko has been blown away.

“He’s massive, he always seems to be having a little meeting, he loves his rugby too much,” said Rokocoko yesterday.

“He’s awesome for the group, the amount of experience he brings to the boys. He has enormous respect from the boys because of what he says, what he does on the field.

“I think a perfect example was when we played against Munster. We were shown a video clip of how our attitude should be against Munster in the last pool game here at the U Arena [in January]. “It was in the 78th minute and there was a restart from us and we see this lock sprinting for the ball and passing our wingers. It was the 78th minute and this was a guy who had gas, attitude and he got the ball back.

“At the end of the video, our whole thing was that we’ve got to have the same attitude as what Donnacha brings to the game. Ryan with a sliotar thrown to him by a Munster fan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO “He sets a great example with his actions and he brings a lot to the lineout as well. He demands a lot from us and so much from the young guys with their attitude and making sure that they are peaking for each game.