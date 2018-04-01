  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The Munster way is to do it the difficult way' - Van Graan grateful after Munster win

The Munster boss had a flashback to the 2007 Super Rugby final yesterday in Thomond Park.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,984 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934858

WHEN MUNSTER WENT 19-13 down with 68 minutes played yesterday, Johann van Graan had a flashback.

It’s 2007 and the Bulls, for whom van Graan is an assistant coach under Heyneke Meyer, are playing the Sharks in the Super Rugby final.

The Bulls go 19-13 down too, before a piece of individual magic from Bryan Habana – after the Sharks had failed to kick to touch – with the clock in red, followed by Derick Hougaard conversion gives them a stunning 20-19 victory.

Niall Scannell, James Cronin and Andrew Conway celebrate at the end of the game Munster celebrate James Cronin's final turnover penalty. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Almost 11 years later, something incredibly similar occurred in Thomond Park as van Graan’s flashback proved to be a prediction of what was to come.

Andrew Conway didn’t quite wait until the clock was in the red – scoring in the 75th minute – but he kept a Toulon kick to touch in play before setting off on a mazy solo run for a stunning try that allowed Ian Keatley to convert for a 20-19 win.

While yesterday’s success didn’t bring a title for van Graan’s team, it did send them into a Champions Cup semi-final in France against the winner of today’s clash between Racing 92 and Clermont.

Van Graan, in his first season with Munster, has already equalled the achievement of his predecessor Rassie Erasmus in reaching the last four of Europe, but he was keen to heap the praise on his players after the emotional rollercoaster.

“Gratitude is the main word,” said van Graan when asked for his feelings. “It’s a fantastic honour to coach a group of players like that.”

This is clearly the high point for Munster under van Graan so far, although he believes there is more to come from this team.

“I think we can improve a lot. We went to the air quite a bit and to be fair to them, they handled it quite well. We really focused on our work rate and we said the impacts would need to be massive.

CJ Stander and Johann van Graan celebrate after the game CJ Stander with van Graan at Thomond Park. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I thought there was one moment with the scrum when our front row came on that turned the tide.

“The Munster way is to do it the difficult way.

“If it’s going to be better than this, it’s going to be something amazing. All the odds were stacked against us and I don’t think a lot of people gave us a chance, but if you’ve got 23 guys who believe, as well as the coaching and management that believe, a squad that believes, a club that really believes, you can do the unthinkable and make dreams come true.”

Van Graan took pleasure from the fact that Munster were able to close out the game in defence, his impression being that they showed great discipline not to give Toulon a final chance to grab victory.

While the head coach continued to push the praise onto others, he did say this was close to a new peak in his career emotionally.

“In terms of emotion, this is close to the best for me personally,” said the former Springboks forwards coach. “Beating the All Blacks is a big part of rugby but in terms of Munster, this is incredible.

“I said from day one: it’s not about me. I want to be part of something special and I’m proud to be the coach for a performance like that. All credit to all the management and players.

“One of my personal sayings is that one point is the biggest and smallest margin in the world. We’ll take one point.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one’

‘That’s a piece of individual brilliance’ – Conway’s moment of Munster magic

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
'The Munster way is to do it the difficult way' - Van Graan grateful after Munster win
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
FOOTBALL
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
Juve fasten grip on Serie A title as they capitalise on Napoli slip up
Messi rescues leaders with late late show in Seville
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Game of two halves? Mourinho revels in Man United's 'perfect first half'
Fired-up Hammers edge closer to safety as home defeat leaves West Brom looking doomed
BOXING
Mayo's Ray Moylette eases to victory in grudge fight with Irish-American rival
Mayo's Ray Moylette eases to victory in grudge fight with Irish-American rival
'Sh** fight, sh** performance by both fighters': Fury and Wilder stick the knife in Joshua
After over a year out, Jason Quigley returns with a soul-snatching stoppage in Boston

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie