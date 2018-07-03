Cork cannot compete financially with title-rivals Dundalk in terms of signings, says Caulfield

JOHN CAULFIELD has said Cork City cannot compete financially with title-rivals Dundalk when it comes to signing players, admitting that the champions do not have the wages to make big additions to their squad this summer.

Caulfield was speaking three days after his side fell 2-1 to the Lilywhites at Oriel Park last Friday, a win which saw City relinquish top spot in the Premier Division.

Since Friday’s win, Stephen Kenny’s side have announced the signings of both Georgie Kelly from UCD, and Patrick McEleney from Oldham Athletic — with Caulfield stating that Cork’s limited budget meant they cannot afford to make similar additions.

“No, because the financial packages were huge,” Caulfield said at yesterday’s press conference, when asked if the champions would try and make similar signings during the summer transfer window.

“UCD got a serious transfer fee because Georgie Kelly was a professional, I believe. Patrick McEleney got a serious package because he was on big money in Oldham, and we believe some money changed hands. We’re not in that market.

Caulfield was speaking during City's press conference on Monday. Source: Sam Barnes

“You try to compete for players you get out of contract, but at the moment we’re not in any market because we don’t have any budget to pay (more) wages.

“In the big picture it never concerns me because this club, we run it in a very strict way.

“That’s the way FORAS want it. I’ve bought into the principles of it and that’s the way we do it. And we’re just two points off the top with these bunch of boys. We have to make sure we don’t lose focus.

His side take on Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, looking to reclaim top spot as Dundalk face St Pat’s in Inchicore.

Cork are unbeaten at home so far in 2018, with boss Caulfield looking to extend that record with the visit of Stephen Bradley’s men in three days’ time.

“We have 11 games we have won on the bounce at home and we have to make sure we have a performance to get the three points,” he said.

