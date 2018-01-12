More success for double-winners as Cork City duo scoop SWAI gongs

CORK CITY’S DOUBLE-winning manager John Caulfield has scooped the gong for Personality of the Year at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Awards.

The 53-year-old oversaw the Leesiders end their 12-year wait for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in October, and sealed the double with an FAI Cup final win shortly after.

Caulfield beat former Cork City striker Sean Maguire, midfielder Conor McCormack, and managing trio of Keith Long, Stephen Kenny and Kenny Shiels — managers of Bohemians, Dundalk and Derry City respectively — to the accolade.

The winner was announced at Dublin’s Conrad Hotel tonight, and it’s the first time Caulfield has won the award.

John Caulfield. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty has earned the title of SWAI Goalkeeper of the Year, selected over Bohemians net-minder Shane Supple and Dundalk’s Gary Rogers.

He wins the award for the second consecutive year, and adds it to his 2014 win.

Mark McNulty. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

The Special Merit award winner on the night was Shamrock Rovers legend Ronnie Nolan.

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are both present at the banquet, but it’s understood that they’re keeping a low profile and refusing to speak out about strong links to the Stoke City job.

Always aware that media get worked up about stuff that public don’t care about but pretty poor form for Martin O’Neill to turn up to @SWAInews awards and blank journalists who, not unreasonably, might have a question or two to pose over what’s happened this week. — Neil O'Riordan (@noriordan) January 12, 2018 Source: Neil O'Riordan /Twitter

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):