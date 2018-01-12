'I'm here to prove people wrong' - Ireland U21 star on the move after 8 years at QPR

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 striker Reece Grego-Cox has signed for Woking Football Club, making the move after being released by QPR.

The 21-year-old started his career there, joining the club at the age of 13 and climbing the ranks before making a name for himself with the U18 and U21 sides.

He signed his first professional contract with QPR in December 2014, and made his Premier League debut the following March against Tottenham.

Grego-Cox has also showed promise in the green jersey from the age of 16, and featured at U17 and U19 level.

The London-born striker is currently in the Ireland U21 squad for the Uefa European U21 Championship qualification stages. He bagged a hat-trick in October in their 4-0 win over Israel.

Would like to thank everyone at @QPRFC including the fans for the incredible support they have given me through my 8years of being at the club. But I have made this decision to experience a new chapter in my footballing career. All the best Qpr 👍🏽 🔵⚪️ — Reece Grego-Cox (@reececox9) January 12, 2018 Source: Reece Grego-Cox /Twitter

Grego-Cox spoke about life in the Premier League, Championship and his stint at League Two outfit Newport last year in an interview with the club’s official website, adding:

“I’ve played a little bit in League football but I’m here now to try and get myself back there next summer and to prove people wrong.”

