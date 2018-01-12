Young Bohs defender completes move to Brighton for undisclosed fee

AFTER IMPRESSING DURING a trial period, young Bohemians defender Warren O’Hora has signed for Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 18-year-old Ireland underage international moves to the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed fee and will initially join Brighton’s U23 team.

O’Hora came up through the Bohs youth set-up and captained the club’s U17 and U19 sides before becoming a first-team regular during the second half of last season under Keith Long.

The centre-back made his senior league debut against St Patrick’s Athletic in June and attracted interest from several clubs in England before completing the switch to Brighton.

O’Hora’s last game for Bohs saw him help the Gypsies win the SSE Airtricity U19 league title with victory over St Pat’s last November.

“It’s been a really enjoyable few years at the club,” he said.

“I want to thank all the staff and fans for their support during my time at the club. I’ve loved my time at Dalymount. In particular I want to thank Keith Long for giving me my chance to play first-team football.

“Playing first-team football was very physical and much quicker than U19s football. I felt that I adapted well to it and learned a lot. I also owe a lot to Jimmy Mowlds who signed me for the U17s and to Graham with the U19s.

“Everyone at the club have been great for me.”

O’Hora played 11 times for Bohs in the Premier Division last season. Source: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

O’Hora now joins a growing Irish contingent at Brighton with Rian O’Sullivan, Aaron Connolly, Jayson Molumby, Daniel Mandriou and Desmond Hutchinson all already on the books on the south coast of England.

The club’s academy is run by former Ireland underage manager John Morling.

O’Hora has represented Ireland at youth level and most recently featured in the U19 European Championship qualifier against Cyprus in October.

Brighton’s U23 coach Simon Rusk added: “We’re pleased to secure the services of Warren, after he impressed during a couple of training sessions before Christmas.

“He’s had some good experience playing in Ireland’s Premier Division last season, and he’ll certainly add to the competition we already have in central defence.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and are keen to contribute towards his continued development as a footballer.”

