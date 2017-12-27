Celtic confirm that Ireland international Hayes has suffered a broken leg

CELTIC HAVE CONFIRMED that Ireland player Jonny Hayes suffered a broken leg in their league win over Dundee yesterday and now faces a long spell on the sidelines.

Jonny Hayes leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Celtic against Dundee clash.

Hayes was forced off in the 28th minute of yesterday’s match and the serious nature of the injury was confirmed this evening in a statement on the club’s website.

“Celtic Football Club has to report that, regrettably, Jonny Hayes suffered a broken leg during the game against Dundee at Dens Park yesterday.

“Jonny had surgery today and will now be out for some time as he begins the long road back to full fitness. He will make a full recovery but he’s unlikely to feature again this season.

“He will receive the best care and attention throughout the months ahead, while the thoughts and best wishes of everyone at Celtic and, indeed, the whole Celtic Family, are with Jonny.”

Celtic players surround the injured Jonny Hayes. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The injury is a major disappointment for Hayes, who featured for Ireland in last summer’s international friendly against Uruguay, after he broke into the side to start yesterday and had netted in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

Jonny Hayes in action for Ireland against Uruguay last June. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

On the pitch in Scotland tonight, Aberdeen cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the league table to eight points with Adam Rooney scoring the only goal of the game against Patrick Thistle.

Rangers defeated Motherwell 2-0 ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm derby, while it finished 0-0 in the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian, and there was also a share of the spoils in the 1-1 draw between Ross County and St Johnstone.

