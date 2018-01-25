Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's new deal lasts until 2020, with the option of a further year.

JOSE MOURINHO HAS signed a new contract to stay on as manager of Manchester United until at least 2020, with the option of a further year, the club have confirmed.

The Red Devils are set to fall short in their bid for the Premier League title this season, with City 12 points clear at the top with 14 games to play.

Nonetheless, the board have shown their faith in Mourinho with this new long-term deal.

Speaking following the news, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, Ed Woodward, told the club’s official site:

“Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020. His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team. He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”

Mourinho added: “I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.

“We have set very high standards — winning three trophies in one season – but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.

My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years.

“And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honour every day and I am really happy.”

Mourinho has overseen a period of excessive spending since taking over at Old Trafford, with the arrival of several big-money signings, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Reaction to the Portuguese coach has been mixed following his appointment in May 2016.

There is a widespread belief that he has improved the team since the Louis van Gaal era, helping the Red Devils to win the Europa League and League Cup last season. The club are also currently second in the Premier League and expected to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish.

On the other hand, Mourinho has been criticised by some fans and pundits for his pragmatic brand of football, most notably as a result of the team’s struggles to score in away games against other ‘big six’ teams.

