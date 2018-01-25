Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper Hourihan leaves Man City for Brighton

BRIGHTON & HOVE Albion women’s team have secured the services of Ireland goalkeeper Marie Hourihan on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old joins from FA Women’s Super League 1 table-toppers Manchester City on loan for the remainder of the club season.

Brighton, who also have Ireland defender Sophie Perry in their ranks, are currently fourth in the second tier of English football.

Hourihan has quickly become a key player for the Ireland WNT since joining up with the squad last year and cementing her place as Emma Byrne’s successor between the sticks.

She put in an excellent performance as Colin Bell’s side claimed a 0-0 draw away to European champions the Netherlands in the World Cup qualifier last November.

“We are delighted to strengthen our options in the goalkeeper position with the signing of Marie,” said Brighton manager Hope Powell.

She is a player who will bring a wealth of experience, having played at the highest level for Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as for the Republic of Ireland.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming her into the squad.”

