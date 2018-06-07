Spain down to 10th as hosts Russia go into World Cup as lowest-ranked team

Spain were the big losers in the top-10.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS GERMANY will start this month’s World Cup as the number one side in the world according to the latest Fifa world rankings.

Joachim Löw’s men have not ranked outside the top-four this decade and remain over 100 points clear of second-placed Brazil.

Belgium, Portugal and Argentina round out the top-five while Poland are the big movers in the top-10, climbing to eighth spot at the expense of 2010 champions Spain, who slip to 10th.

Chile, at nine, are the highest-ranked team not at the World Cup, while Ireland remain in 31st behind England (12th), Wales (18th) and Northern Ireland (29th).

Scotland, meanwhile, have fallen eight places to 42nd in the world.

Russia will go into this year’s tournament as the lowest ranked side (70).

The hosts dropped four places, meaning they are now behind Saudi Arabia (67).

