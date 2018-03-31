  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'

But there is concern over Adam Lallana’s hamstring injury.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 6:46 PM
41 minutes ago 894 Views 2 Comments
Klopp celebrates Liverpool's late win.
JURGEN KLOPP PRAISED Liverpool’s second-half turnaround after they fought back from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Luka Milivojevic scored from the penalty spot to give Palace an early lead after goalkeeper Loris Karius had wiped out Wilfried Zaha.

However, Sadio Mane marked an eventful game with an equaliser after the break before Mohamed Salah grabbed a late winner in Klopp’s 100th Premier League game in charge.

The Egyptian controlled Andrew Robertson’s cross from the left before slotting the ball beyond Wayne Hennessey, his 29th league goal of the season securing Liverpool a “dirty three points”, according to their delighted manager.

“I was really happy with the reaction after half-time,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Maybe it is a dirty three points, but for us they’re important. The dirty ones are very often the most important.

“We needed that. We wanted to show up [because] after the international break it’s so difficult.”

The only disappointment for Liverpool was another injury to Adam Lallana, who lasted less than six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The England international – who has been beset by hamstring problems this season – was hurt making a tackle and was replaced by defender Dejan Lovren.

Klopp admitted he was unsure on the severity of the problem, though the introduction of a centre-back helped the away side weather a long-ball bombardment in the closing stages.

“I don’t know exactly, but probably [a] muscle,” the German said of Lallana’s latest injury.

“We hope it’s not that serious, but it’s very hard for both him and us.

“We had to change again and that helped. It was the only option too, though we could’ve bought on [Nathaniel] Clyne. However, we needed to organise against the long balls from Crystal Palace.”

