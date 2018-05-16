  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Brien makes impressive entry into world Test rankings after historic century

Tim Murtagh and Stuart Thompson are also in the rankings after Ireland’s maiden Test.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 16 May 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,377 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4016327
O'Brien was named player of the match at Malahide.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
O'Brien was named player of the match at Malahide.
O'Brien was named player of the match at Malahide.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

KEVIN O’BRIEN HAS not only broken into the ICC world Test rankings, but has surged up the ladder to as high as 66th in the batting standings after his history-making century against Pakistan in Ireland’s inaugural five-day game.

The 34-year-old became the first Ireland player to score a Test ton on Monday and his player-of-the-match performance at Malahide has seen him make an impressive entry into the batting rankings, earning 440 points.

It means O’Brien has made the second-best start in the Test rankings after Australian Charles Bannerman, who earned 447 ranking points for his innings of 165 against England at the MCG in 1877.

Meanwhile, both Tim Murtagh and Stuart Thompson have entered the bowling rankings on the back of good performances with the ball.

Murtagh took six wickets in the match and is the best placed of the Ireland bowlers, slotting in at number 67, while Thompson’s impressive Test debut — he scored 53 in Ireland’s second innings as well as taking four wickets — sees him go in as high as 88th and joint number 76 in the all-rounder rankings.

Although their Test debut ended in a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan, Ireland’s first foray into the long-form format left grounds for optimism as they produced a spirited fightback.

Stuart Thompson Stuart Thompson impressed for Ireland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After being made to follow-on, Ireland reduced Pakistan to 14 for three to give themselves hope of a remarkable win on the final day before the visitors managed to chase down a modest victory target of 160.

Ireland will next face India in two Twenty20 internationals at Malahide on 27 and 29 June.

Full ICC world Test rankings available here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

[embed id="embed_1"]

Ireland set for fixture bonanza including marquee Tests against top-tier nations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
'Nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me'
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
ENGLAND
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie