Extra stewarding and Gardaí, fans without tickets asked to stay away - GAA confirm Kildare-Mayo fixture details

THE GAA HAVE this afternoon released a statement confirming that Kildare and Mayo will meet in Newbridge in Saturday’s All-Ireland senior football tie and outlining the arrangements for the fixture, which will see extra stewarding and Gardaí at stadium and the capacity set at 8,200.

The match will throw-in at 7pm on Saturday night in Newbridge. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The decision brings an end to the furore that erupted since Monday when the GAA announced the match would take place in Croke Park, despite Kildare being entitled to home advantage as they were drawn out first.

The Kildare football camp were furious with the decision and insisted they would only play in their home venue in St Conleth’s Park and after a huge wave of criticism, the GAA have changed their decision on the venue.

The game between Cavan and Tyrone, originally scheduled as the curtain-raiser in Croke Park, has been shifted to Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

The GAA’s statement in full reads:

“The GAA can confirm that the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round Three meeting of Kildare and Mayo will take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7pm.

“Following discussions with the Kildare County Committee and An Garda Síochána in recent days, upgraded match-day and traffic management plans involving extra stewarding and Gardaí will be put in place to cater for the large crowds expected at the venue before the game.

“The GAA wishes to point out that the decision by the CCCC to fix the game for Croke Park originally was based on serious concerns around the health and safety of patrons attending the fixture. The CCCC has received assurances that these issues will be adequately addressed.

Kildare faced Mayo at the venue in Newbridge in the league in March. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“The original capacity of 8,200 remains in place.

“Both Kildare and Mayo County Committees will receive 1,500 tickets each for club distribution. The remainder will be used to meet the needs of players, season ticket holders and sponsors.

“The GAA can also confirm that the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Brewster Park will host the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

“Tickets purchased for the Croke Park double-header fixture will not be valid for these games and a refund process from the point of purchase has been put in place.

“Supporters without tickets are urged not to come to St Conleth’s Park on Saturday.

“Tickets for the new fixtures will be priced at €20/£18 (adults) and €5/£5 (juveniles).”