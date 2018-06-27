Mayo expect all their season ticket holders to get access for Newbridge clash on Saturday

MAYO GAA CHIEFS have released a statement over the venue u-turn for Saturday’s football qualifier against Kildare and expressed their desire to see all their season ticket holders accommodated for the game.

Mayo fans outside St Conleth's Park before the league fixture earlier this year. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

With the venue set to be switched from Croke Park to St Conleth’s Park, Mayo have stated they expect to see their fans facilitated in Newbridge and also insist it is up to GAA officials to look after those supporters who had already purchased tickets when the game was fixed for Croke Park.

Aidan O'Shea with Mayo fans after the game with Kildare earlier this year. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

We note that the Mayo v Kildare Round 3 qualifier has now been for St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, at 7pm, on Saturday.Mayo GAA is awaiting full details from the GAA in relation to tickets for this fixture. We expect that all Mayo GAA season ticket holders will get access to a ticket for this game. There may also be a very limited number of tickets on sale to the general public through SuperValu and Centra outlets.In relation to supporters who had purchased tickets for the game in Croke Park on Saturday evening, we are awaiting details from Croke Park, who handle all ticket arrangements for this game.The Mayo team and management have this week been preparing to play Kildare on Saturday and look forward to having a passionate Mayo support in Newbridge on Saturday evening.”

