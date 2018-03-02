  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho

The man in charge at Anfield has been delighted with his side’s reaction to the Brazilian’s departure.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Mar 2018, 4:47 PM
10 hours ago 4,156 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3882552

JURGEN KLOPP has praised Liverpool’s attacking players for quickly filling the gap left by Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona and making the Reds more “unpredictable”.

Coutinho’s on-off move to Camp Nou finally came to fruition during the January transfer window as the Catalan giants stumped up €120 million, potentially rising to €160m, for the Brazil international.

Despite leaving a big hole in Liverpool’s squad, Klopp’s side have been in impressive form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches – including a thrilling Premier League victory over the previously unbeaten Manchester City.

The form of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane has particularly caught the eye, the trio all on target against West Ham last weekend and in their Champions League thrashing of Porto.

Klopp is not surprised to see how his squad have evolved, though, and expects it to continue in the final months of the campaign.

“Phil Coutinho was a very dominant player in our game, when we weren’t at our best it was a good idea to give him the ball,” Klopp told a pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Newcastle United at Anfield.

“When he didn’t play we had to do the job differently.

“I’m really happy with the reaction from the boys, they’ve stepped up.

“We wanted to keep Phil, he decided differently and I am happy that it has worked quite well so far.

“They are smart enough to use good players in the team. They were smart enough to use Phil, now they are smart enough to use each other. It makes us a bit more unpredictable.

“We have developed since January, but we have to do it again and again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points

Postponements continue for League of Ireland clubs as EA Sports Cup fixtures rescheduled

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
FOOTBALL
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'It's his last season at Man Utd': Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic departure
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie