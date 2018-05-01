Mbappe urges PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Kante

KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS urged PSG to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants have cruised to the French title this season, and are currently 19 points clear of second-placed Lyon with just three games of the campaign remaining.

Nevertheless, another recruitment drive is expected this summer after PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million and Mbappe from AS Monaco last summer, along with Dani Alves and, later, Lassana Diarra on free transfers.

And Mbappe believes that Kante would be the ideal signing, having become one of the finest defensive midfielders in world football in recent seasons.

Indeed, the Frenchman won two consecutive Premier League titles with different clubs, first Leicester City, then Chelsea, though the Blues are currently fifth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

“Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player,” Mbappe answered when asked who he would like PSG to sign by beIN Sports .

“I think he’s a player that would suit our team perfectly.

“He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good.

“I think all the French like N’Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league.”

Mbappe has scored 21 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, while Kante has been a staple of Chelsea’s starting line-ups, making 44 appearances.

The two will line up on the same team this summer, with both set to be included in France’s 2018 World Cup squad.

