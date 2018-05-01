  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mbappe urges PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Kante

The young Frenchman insists his compatriot would be the perfect signing for the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 May 2018, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 959 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3987768

KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS urged PSG to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants have cruised to the French title this season, and are currently 19 points clear of second-placed Lyon with just three games of the campaign remaining.

Nevertheless, another recruitment drive is expected this summer after PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million and Mbappe from AS Monaco last summer, along with Dani Alves and, later, Lassana Diarra on free transfers.

And Mbappe believes that Kante would be the ideal signing, having become one of the finest defensive midfielders in world football in recent seasons.

Indeed, the Frenchman won two consecutive Premier League titles with different clubs, first Leicester City, then Chelsea, though the Blues are currently fifth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

“Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player,” Mbappe answered when asked who he would like PSG to sign by beIN Sports .

“I think he’s a player that would suit our team perfectly.

“He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good.

“I think all the French like N’Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league.”

Mbappe has scored 21 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, while Kante has been a staple of Chelsea’s starting line-ups, making 44 appearances.

The two will line up on the same team this summer, with both set to be included in France’s 2018 World Cup squad.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
We did it against Messi and Suarez â Nainggolan believes Roma have a chance
We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan believes Roma have a chance
Wembley could host Super Bowl and World Cup final, claims prospective owner Khan
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
ULSTER
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie