Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
4 for finalists Mayo, 3 for champions Dublin - Teams of the League unveiled

Players from six counties were honoured in Division 1, while champions Tipperary dominate the Division 2 selection.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 15 May 2018, 12:52 PM
48 minutes ago 1,193 Views No Comments
Dublin's Nicole Owens and Mayo duo Niamh Kelly and Aileen Gilroy have been honoured.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE TOP FIFTEEN players across the four Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues have been unveiled.

The Division 1 Team of the League shows stars from six counties honoured, with newly-crowned and first-time champions Dublin taking three slots through Ciara Trant between the posts, Martha Byrne at corner back and Nicole Owens in the forward line.

Beaten finalists Mayo have four representatives â€” Sarah Tierney, Aileen Gilroy, and the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace â€” while Donegal have also had three players honoured.

Two each from Galway and Westmeath make the cut, while Monaghanâ€™s sole representative Muireann Atkinson completes the fifteen at midfield.

Itâ€™s interesting that six in-a-row chasing Cork, who bowed out at the semi-final stage, have been overlooked.

The players on each of the four selections were nominated by opposition managers after each round of fixtures, and those who received the most nominations have been included.

Champions Tipperary â€” who also lifted the 2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate title and 2017 Division 3 league â€” lead the way in the Division 2 selection, with five slots filled.

Aisling Maguire tackled by Aishling Moloney Aishling Moloney and Aisling Maguire have both been included on the Division 2 team. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Player of the Match in the final Aishling Moloney is joined by Maria Curley, Samantha Lambert, Caoimhe Condon and Jennifer Grant, while runners-up Cavan have four players included.

Elsewhere, itâ€™s three for Armagh and one a-piece for Waterford, Tyrone and Sligo.

On the Division 3 team, overall winners Wexford dominate the selection while thereâ€™s a strong mix of players from different counties, including unbeaten champions Wicklow, on the Division 4 lineout.

The players will be awarded with their accolades at Croke Park on Friday, 25 May.

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin)

2. Martha Byrne (Dublin)
3. Sarah Tierney (Mayo)
4. Jennifer Rogers (Westmeath)

5. Fiona Coyle (Westmeath)
6. Ciara Hegarty (Donegal)
7. SinÃ©ad Burke (Galway)

8. Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)
9. Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan)

10. Karen Guthrie (Donegal)
11. Tracey Leonard (Galway)
12. Nicole Owens (Dublin)

13. Niamh Kelly (Mayo)
14. Yvonne Bonner (Donegal)
15. Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Division 2 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

1. Evelyn Baugh (Cavan)

2. Sarah Marley (Armagh)
3. Maria Curley (Tipperary)
4. Michelle McGrath (Waterford)

5. SinÃ©ad Greene (Cavan)
6. Samantha Lambert (Tipperary)
7. Caoimhe Condon (Tipperary)

8. Jennifer Grant (Tipperary)
9. Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

10. Aoife McCoy (Armagh)
11. Aisling Maguire (Cavan)
12. Aishling Sheridan (Cavan)

13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh)
14. Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)
15. Katie Walsh (Sligo)

Meath v Wexford - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 3 Final Wexford won Division 3. Source: Piaras Ã“ MÃ­dheach/SPORTSFILE

Division 3 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Mary Rose Kelly (Wexford)

2. Katie Newe (Meath)
3. Maria Byrne (Wexford)
4. Sarah Powderly (Meath)

5. Louise Scully (Kildare)
6. Niamh Mernagh (Wexford)
7. Niamh Gallogly (Meath)

8. Bernie Breen (Wexford)
9. Aisling Curley (Kildare)

10. Mairead Daly (Offaly)
11. Roisin Byrne (Kildare)
12. Fiona Rochford (Wexford)

13. Stacey Grimes (Meath)
14. Rebecca Finan (Roscommon)
15. Catriona Murray (Wexford)

Division 4 Lidl NFL Team of the League

1. Kim Connors (Wicklow)

2. Emily Mulhall (Wicklow)
3. Emma Kelly (Antrim)
4. Olivia Giltenane (Limerick)

5. Shauna Ryan (Limerick)
6. Stephanie Cochrane (Antrim)
7. Lorna Fusciardi (Wicklow)

8. Emma Doherty (Derry)
9. SinÃ©ad Woods (Louth)

10. Paula Murray (Louth)
11. Jackie Kinch (Wicklow)
12. Mairead Kavanagh (Limerick)

13. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)
14. Kate Flood (Louth)
15. Grania Murphy (Carlow)

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

