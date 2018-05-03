  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time

He’s not just a genius on the hardwood.

By Business Insider Thursday 3 May 2018, 6:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,974 Views 1 Comment
LeBron James at Anfield in 2011.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LEBRON JAMES HAS been the King on the basketball court for some time now, but in 2011 he also moved into the world of soccer when he received a 2% stake in Liverpool.

And now, according to reporting from ESPN’s Darren Rovell, that stake has grown tremendously in value, from $6.5 million to approximately $32m.

“Sources said James received a 2 per cent stake in Liverpool in April 2011, when his marketing firm, LRMR, agreed to a joint venture with Fenway Sports Partners. Fenway Sports Partners is owned by Boston Red Sox owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, who bought Liverpool for a bargain $477m in October 2010,” Rovell wrote.

The club has risen tremendously in value since then, to $1.49 billion in Forbes’ most recent valuations last June. Meanwhile, one sports investment banker told ESPN that the club could currently be sold for as much as $1.6bn.

“It has been a thrill to watch such a storied club make their way back to the top again and to be a part of it all. LeBron likes the fact that he’s diversified in another global sport,” James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, told ESPN, although he would not confirm any specific valuations for the outlet.

Game on! Mitchell dunks his own rebound as Jazz level series with #1 seed Rockets

Business Insider
