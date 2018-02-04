  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 10:52 PM
Former Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen
THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN HAS been sacked by Leeds United, the Championship club have confirmed.

Appointed ahead of the 2017-18 season, Christiansen enjoyed a fine start to life at Elland Road but a seven-match winless run — including a shock FA Cup third-round defeat at fourth-tier Newport County — has prompted the club to dispense with his services.

Leeds are now seeking their 10th full-time managerial appointment in the six years following Simon Grayson’s departure in February 2012.

Sunday’s announcement came a day after a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of Cardiff City, managed by one of the men to fill the Elland Road hotseat during that turbulent period, Neil Warnock.

Christiansen leaves the club 10th in the Championship, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

“Leeds United can confirm that head coach Thomas Christiansen has left the club,” read a brief statement.

“Chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the board of directors would like to thank Thomas and his staff for their hard work over the past eight months. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

