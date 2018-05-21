Legia Warsaw win Polish championship in dramatic circumstances after final game abandoned

THERE WAS CONTROVERSY in Poland on Sunday when Legia Warsaw were crowned champions after their game with Lech Poznan was abandoned due to crowd trouble, seeing them awarded a 3-0 walkover.

Flares were thrown onto the pitch and some fans invaded the field after Legia scored to go 2-0 ahead after 77 minutes.

The referee was forced to abandon the game and the Polish Ekstraklasa commission later gave Warsaw the 3-0 victory.

Legia Warsaw would celebrate their third successive championship in dramatic fashion, finishing on 70 points ahead of former Irish international Cillian Sheridanâ€™s side Jagiellonia BiaÅ‚ystok who ended up on 67 points.

The 29-year-old striker has been a regular with Jagiellonia since 2017, the former Celtic man has won three caps for Ireland. His side would have finished level with Legia Warsaw had they failed to pick up a point at Lech Poznan, giving them a chance of winning the title.

Riot Police were called into action when Lech fans invaded the pitch. Source: Imago/PA Images

Sheridan enjoyed previous stints at Apoel, CSKA Sofia, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Plymouth Argyle after beginning his career at Celtic in 2006. Sheridan has also made 10 appearances for the Ireland U21 side.

Lech are said to have decided not to appeal the decision to award a walkover and a separate decision to take disciplinary action against the club for their fansâ€™ behaviour to be made on Thursday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!