Dublin: 21 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
British-born sprinter Leon Reid cleared to represent Ireland at European Championships

Reid, who holds an Irish passport, previously represented Team GB at junior and underage level.

By Niall Kelly Friday 3 Aug 2018, 12:56 PM
20 minutes ago 795 Views 1 Comment
Reid: won the 100m/200m double last weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Reid: won the 100m/200m double last weekend.
Reid: won the 100m/200m double last weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NATIONAL SPRINT CHAMPION Leon Reid has been cleared to run for Ireland at next week’s European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Reid’s international transfer has finally been approved by the IAAF’s review panel, Athletics Ireland confirmed on Friday.

The sprinter was born in Bath and has represented Team GB at junior and underage level, but he also holds an Irish passport as his mother was from Belfast.

Reports this week indicated that Reid’s transfer would not be sanctioned as it did not fulfill all of the new criteria brought in by athletics bosses to clamp down on international switches.

But he is now free to line out in the 100m and 200m heats when action gets underway from next Tuesday.

Reid, 24, won both sprint titles at the National Track and Field Championships in Santry last weekend, clocking 10.42 in the 100m final and 20.74 in the 200m final.

